Survey asks Sandpoint residents to weigh in on housing, neighborhood infill

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Sandpoint City Hall is casting its net even wider in hopes of capturing public opinion on housing and neighborhoods, offering a survey related to the topic that will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The survey follows up on a pair of workshops hosted in October 2022, which were intended to inform residents about current regulations affecting housing and neighborhoods, as well as gathering feedback on solutions to improve the affordability and accessibility of housing, and gauge community support for various types of neighborhood infill housing.

“This conversation is really rooted in when we talk about infill, what does that look like and where,” Sandpoint Infrastructure and Development Services Manager Amanda Wilson told the Reader at the Oct. 26 workshop at City Hall. “Getting that pulse will help us inform how we get into the weeds on the future land use map and regulations.”

Insights gleaned from the workshops and surveys will help guide the ongoing process of updating the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

According to the survey narrative, “Sandpoint residents highly value their neighborhoods but are concerned about housing affordability. There are many ways to remove barriers to create more affordable housing through residential infill construction.

“Finding the right balance between protecting neighborhood quality of life and providing needed housing for current and future residents is the challenge that must be addressed by the Comprehensive Plan.”

Survey respondents are asked whether or not they support current regulations on accessory dwelling units, and what changes they’d like to see; if members of the public would support changes to Sandpoint City Code that would allow smaller lot sizes to encourage housing options such as townhomes or other attached single-family and smaller detached homes; and what types of infill development they support or do not support in Sandpoint’s neighborhoods.

Open questions include, “What would improve your neighborhood?” and, “What do you like best about your neighborhood?”

As of Jan. 11, the survey had generated 48 responses from 79 respondents.

Get more information on the Comp Plan process at bit.ly/3vWLEWI. Take the survey at opentownhall.com/12503.