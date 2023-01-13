LPO enters flexible winter pool operations

By Reader Staff

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched flexible winter pool operations Jan. 6 on Lake Pend Oreille, and advised people living or recreating around local waters that levels may fluctuate as Albeni Falls Dam is utilized to store water for future hydropower use.

Corps officials shared in a media release that lake levels would rise about a foot over a 10-day period following Jan. 6. That water will then be released at a later date to generate power at the request of the Bonneville Power Administration.

Officials with the Lakes Commission, an advisory board that advocates for local waters and the people who enjoy them, shared a notice with stakeholders advising them to be aware of potential ice breakup and floating ice due to the flexible operations.

The Northwest River Forecast Center provides short-term forecasts regarding Albeni Falls Dam inflow, outflow and Lake Pend Oreille’s elevation at the Hope gage. Access that information by going to nwrfc.noaa.gov/river and selecting the “HOP1” button on the interactive map.