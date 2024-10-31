Sunshine on Cedar brings new bar- restaurant option to Cedar St. Bridge

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint has a new food and beverage option at one of its most iconic pieces of real estate, with the grand opening Saturday, Oct. 26 of Sunshine on Cedar — a Hawaiian-inspired bar and restaurant on the second level of the Cedar Street Bridge (334 N. First Ave., Ste. 208).

Owners Damon and Jeanette Eder have a long history with the Hawaiian Islands. Though Damon was born in Nampa, Idaho, he moved to Honolulu when he was 18 and spent the following 30 years working in Waikiki, where he learned the hospitality business. Jeanette is a Hawaiian of Kanaka Maoli descent from the island of Oahu, who has a lifelong passion for sharing her native food and culture.

Sunshine on Cedar will offer local and regional wines, craft beers, and hard seltzers, kombucha and canned cocktails, as well as a full menu designed for sharing. Following the grand opening, the bar and restaurant will be open Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Wednesdays.

Live music will take place each week, as well as monthly paint-and-sip, Sandpoint Ladies’ Night and Barrel 33 Wine Club events. The next paint-and-sip will be Sunday, Nov. 17, and Ladies’ Night will be Monday, Dec. 2.