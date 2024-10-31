Matthee won’t let Idaho families down

· October 31, 2024

By Emma Stanford
Reader Contributor

By failing to fund child care, state GOP leaders are failing Idaho families — and failing our economy. Healthy families are the backbone of a healthy economy, without question. But the recent and abrupt halt in enrollment for hundreds of impoverished families to the Idaho Child Care Program is not only cruel, but it also just doesn’t make good fiscal sense.

If parents can’t go to work, how will they provide for their children? How will they contribute to the economy? Is the state, in fact, forcing them to rely on welfare? 

ICCP makes safe child care accessible for about 8,000 children in Idaho, allowing parents to hold jobs, keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table. The program provides a child care subsidy for a family of three that earns up to $34,000. It is almost entirely federally funded but requires authorization from the Idaho Legislature to accept and release those funds. And when the Department of Health and Welfare put the program on pause, it had $50 million in unspent federal dollars available to support it. 

Karen Matthee supports freeing up these funds so families can receive the assistance they were promised: It would simply take a routine process by the Legislature to pass a supplemental appropriation in January. 

Unfortunately, this is part of a disturbing pattern. Idaho’s GOP lawmakers have a history of making it harder for families with children to work and get ahead. They rejected a pre-K grant and continue to provide zero funding for early childhood education. And they refused to accept $16.5 million to provide school lunches for economically disadvantaged children during the summer when school isn’t in session.

A lack of child care also takes a toll on local businesses, which are already having a difficult time recruiting and retaining workers due to a shortage of affordable housing and the overall high cost of living in our resort-oriented community. 

Karen Matthee believes the Legislature can help both local businesses and families through programs like the ICCP. Keeping people working and off welfare is good for them and good for the Idaho economy. That is why I am voting for Karen Matthee for House Seat 1A on Nov. 5.

Emma Stanford is a fourth-generation Idahoan and a mother of two young children. She and her family live rurally in the foothills of the Cabinet Mountains, where there is never a dull moment.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Trick-or-Treats, Trunk-or-Treats, Haunts, Fests, Paddles, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal