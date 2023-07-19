Summer Serenade fundraiser to benefit local music scholarships

By Reader Staff

The talented Music Conservatory of Sandpoint faculty will perform a variety of summery classical music Sunday, July 23 at the Little Carnegie Concert Hall in Sandpoint. The concert will feature instrumental solo, vocal and micro ensembles, with all proceeds benefiting music scholarships for the extensive arts access programs offered by MCS.

Partnering with this year’s fundraiser is local newcomer Cabin View Winery. Owner and winemaker Jim Mills will be on hand to share his 20-plus years of experience in the winemaking industry.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a no-host wine bar for those wanting to take advantage of all that the evening has to offer, including summer light appetizers and concessions. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Early online purchase is recommended at sandpointconservatory.org.

“This annual event is unique because it demonstrates the bonded relationship between MCS, our teachers and our students,” MCS Board Secretary Charis Uzabel stated in a news release. “We really work hard to come alongside our students to help them succeed, and we understand that nurturing skills can take years plus a lot of investment from families.”

The music program has been tailored to give a nod to the summer season, with selections from Hammerstein, Bach, Mozart, Debussy, Schumann and more performed by MCS faculty members.

“We aim to keep music accessible for all, and this concert is one way the community can not only experience our talented musicians, but also join with us to support Sandpoint’s youth,” Uzabel added.

Accenting the music selection will be local wines from Cabin View Winery selected by Mills.

Following the performance there will be a chance to mingle with the performers and continue sipping. The firehouse doors will be closed for this 7 p.m. event.

For more information or to donate to student scholarships, visit sandpointconservatory.org, or mail to P.O. Box 907, Sandpoint, ID 83864. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Summer Serenade

Sunday, July 23; Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; $25 adults, $10 students. Little Carnegie Hall, Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, 110 Main St., 208-265-4444. Buy tickets at sandpointconservatory.org.