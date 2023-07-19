Jeff Tweedy to play at Panida Theater

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

In the hybrid world located somewhere between American folk and alt-country, the name Jeff Tweedy reigns supreme.

The frontman for Grammy Award-winning band Wilco, Tweedy is one of contemporary music’s most accomplished songwriters.

The Panida Theater will host a rare solo show Wednesday, July 26 with Tweedy. As of press time, tickets are still available but are expected to sell out.

Tweedy’s rise through the music world began with the alt-country band Uncle Tupelo, which played pivotal songs for the genre such as “Sandusky,” and “Moonshiner.” Their sound helped usher in a fresh new direction that took the lyrical depth and harmonic structures of folk and married them to the relatability and upbeat nature of alt-country that notably didn’t include the twangy aggressiveness of modern country.

The result was a sound that was pleasant to listen to, made you think and also contained a dollop of punk rock that helped differentiate it from more mainstream country.

Uncle Tupelo’s 1990 LP No Depression is widely credited as the first alt-country album, paving the way for other artists such as the Cowboy Junkies, The Avett Brothers, Gillian Welch, Lucinda Williams and more.

When Uncle Tupelo broke up, it underwent a bifurcation: Jay Farrar and a few members formed Son Volt and Tweedy with the rest went on to found Wilco.

Acclaimed by both critics and fans alike, Wilco has added many memorable songs to the genre, including “Jesus, etc.,” “Heavy Metal Drummer” and “California Stars,” to name a few.

In the years since, Tweedy has written and recorded original songs for 12 Wilco albums, winning Grammy Awards for his fifth studio album A Ghost is Born, released in 2004. He has also released four solo albums, and is the author of two New York Times Best Sellers, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, etc. and How to Write One Song.

Tweedy’s summer tour precedes the release of his third book, World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music, which is slated to publish Nov. 7 via Dutton. World Within a Song is a disarming and heartening mix of memories, music and inspiration built around the 50-plus songs that changed Tweedy’s life.

Opening for Tweedy will be Le Ren, the stage name for Montreal-based artist Lauren Spear, whose thoughtful mix of contemporary folk, rock and country is driven by sparse, eloquent lyrics and a quiet majesty.

Catch Tweedy and Le Ren for this special one-night-only show, with tickets varying from $83 for general seating to $96 for better positioning and $149 for the first two center rows next to the stage. There are also loveseats available in the balcony for $176 (which covers both seats).

Wednesday, July 26; doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m; $83 and up depending on location of seats in the theater (loveseats available for the balcony). Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191, panida.org for tickets. Listen to Tweedy’s music on any streaming service.