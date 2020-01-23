‘Stillness in motion’

Photographer Woods Wheatcroft hosts a slideshow of recent work at The Longshot

· January 23, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

In an image-saturated world, where more pictures are captured every two minutes than were made in the previous 150 years, local photographer Woods Wheatcroft remains committed to the power of his artform.

One of the images included in Woods Wheatcroft’s slideshow at The Longshot, also featured in his 2020 calendar. Photo by Woods Wheatcroft.

“I’m still tethered to the still image,” he said. “I still think photographs are about the moment. You don’t look at any news or big publication — the images of the year are still just as powerful or more than the videos of the year. A photograph; it just is.”

With a career spanning more than 20 years, the U.C. Berkeley-educated artist has shot pictures for big corporate clients like Patagonia, Kavu and Kleen Kanteen. His work is also regularly featured in publications ranging from Outside Magazine to Sandpoint Magazine and the Reader.

A selection of those images and more — encompassing both his contract and personal work — will go display at a one-night-only exhibition Saturday, Jan. 25 at The Longshot cafe. The show, set for 6:30 p.m., is organized as a slideshow accompanied by music — a format that Wheatcroft said straddles the line between photography and videography, inviting the viewer to contemplate the images while engaging in a freeform narrative. It’s an artistic decision that combines the “archaic form” of slideshows with the very modern way that most people experience images: scrolling on their smartphones.

 “It’s storytelling in a way, because in certain moments in the slideshow I’ll do a sequence and you have to follow the sequence,” he said. “It’s a collection of moments that go with the music. … “I think people see in snapshots. They scroll on their phone and it’s one, one, one after another. It’s a fancier way of scrolling.” 

Unlike those smartphone photos, which are so often delivered via social media and freighted with elements of aspirational exhibitionism — “look at me in my van on the beach” — Wheatcroft’s pieces are filled with dash and vigor; joyfully celebrating the human form as it interacts with stunning natural settings. Wheatcroft’s images are, quite simply, as fun-loving as they are beautifully composed and captured. Rather than invoking envy in the viewer, they are invitations to join in the adventuring life.

“‘Participatory’ is a fundamental word in my work — being a participant in the landscape versus just being a visitor or an observer,” he said.

That participation goes both ways: both for the viewer and the artist. Wheatcroft makes it a point to collaborate fully with his subjects. When he shoots someone teetering off the stern of a canoe, he has taken that photo while laying on a surfboard next to the boat. When he directs a pair of people to leap in the air or launch from a rocky outcropping into the space above Lake Pend Oreille, he’s doing so with the intention that the viewer feels a sense of their own “stillness in motion.”

“There’s a stopping point in every one of these shots, despite the fact that a lot of the subjects in the images are moving,” he said, referring to a collection of images featured in a 2020 calendar that will go on sale for $10 at the Longshot show. “I feel like that’s the strength of a photo.”

In his conceptual work, which will be the thrust of the upcoming exhibition, Wheatcroft has worked to present “more head-scratching moments.” One image depicts a young girl seemingly floating in a blue cloud-dotted sky, another shows a man — fellow local artist Jeff Dunwoody — perfectly balanced on the crown of his head next to a mountain stream, as if he were a human rock cairn (that one ended up as piece of Patagonia marketing). Yet another is a dolphin captured at the exact zenith of a vault from the water, frozen in space with only the merest indication of its point of departure.

“It feels like an Outside Magazine cover, kind of like the state of the world,” Wheatcroft said. “Hey we’re going to have one dolphin here pretty soon.”

Showing this work is both a chance for Wheatcroft to engage with viewers and to perform some outreach for what he hopes will eventually turn into the opportunity to teach.

“Most of my professors in college just bombarded us with imagery … so that you can see how other people work but ultimately you’re honing your own eye,” he said. “Now it’s ironic because we’re just pounded with images. In seeing all of that imagery, do you still know how to compose one? If you compose one, is there meaning behind it? Teaching is a goal of mine to bring to this town, I just haven’t figured it out yet.”

In the meantime, Wheatcroft is just excited to see how attendees respond to the pieces on display at The Longshot — a space filled with vibrant colors and clean lines that aptly complement his own aesthetic. He looks forward to prompting more questions than answers with his work. 

“If someone has to ask, ‘How did you do that?’” he said, flashing a thumbs up, “that’s success for me. There doesn’t need to be an answer to the image, but if you can ask a question and I kind of ignites something in you… a photograph is designed to communicate, and the artist needs to put the energy into and put the elements together to communicate.”

Woods Wheatcroft Photography slideshow • Saturday, Jan. 25; 6:30 p.m.; FREE, suggested donation. The Longshot, 102 S. Boyer Ave., longshotsandpoint.com. For more on Woods Wheatcroft Photography visit woodswheatcroft.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

A pair of fat bike riders at Round Lake State Park. Photo courtesy Greasy Fingers Bikes N’ Repair.

 

This week in Sandpoint: Fat tire biking is the wintertime craze that’s gaining traction among recreationists – and the 6th annual Fatty Flurry Fest this Saturday at Round Lake State Park offers the perfect opportunity for everyone to give it a spin. Plus, see all events happening Jan. 20-26:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

November’s Sandpoint in Pictures winner. There is a touching sentiment behind this photo, which captured November’s photo contest prize. And a new contest is in full swing for December, too. Submit a photo, see local pics, and vote at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal