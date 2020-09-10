September rounds out FSPW trail work session

· September 10, 2020

By Reader Staff

Summer is almost over, but there’s still plenty of time to put some TLC into those trails. 

A handful of dates yet remain to sign up for a Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness trail crew. Trail volunteers enjoy a day in nature with work that really matters for our wild backyard. To keep everyone safe this summer, FSPW staff have implemented bolstered safety procedures. So you’re sure to feel safe and secure while you’re out. 

The following are dates scheduled for September trail work.

An FSPW trail crew gets to work making a trail more walkable and accessible. Courtesy photo.

Friday, Sept. 11; Saturday, Sept. 19 — Goat Mountain Trail No. 135: A focus on tread work to maintain a degraded trail. It’s a nice hike with exposed uphill climbing. Goat Mountain Trail is known as the steepest trail in Idaho, and FSPW is working to make it a little less intimidating for new hikers. 

Friday, Sept. 18 — Star Gulch Trail: Trail work to help rehab a burned area from 2015 wildfire.

Saturday, Sept. 26 — Morris Creek: Celebrate National Public Lands Day with FSPW. Trail work will focus on heavy brushing along Morris Creek. Stick around afterward for a barbecue near the trailhead.

FSPW also offers other ways to pitch in to maintain area trails, including adopting a trail to make maintenance a shared project with friends or family. The nonprofit conservation group also invites volunteer “trail ambassadors” to help hikers keep their distance from the wildlife — especially the iconic Scotchman Peak goats. FSPW reports that it especially needs hike leaders who can share their love of and knowledge of trails with a small group.

The 2020 trail stewardship season is funded in part by the National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance’s Trail Stewardship Program.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities or to sign up, visit scotchmanpeaks.org/volunteer. Or send an email to [email protected]    

Cutline: An FSPW trail crew gets to work making a trail more walkable and accessible.

