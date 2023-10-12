Say ‘prost’ to Granary District Oktoberfest

By Reader Staff

Bring your German-English phrase book to the Granary District on Saturday, Oct. 14, for an action-packed Oktoberfest celebration featuring local drink, loads of food and a Bavaria-sized basket of Deutschland-ish entertainment.

From noon to 6 p.m., revelers can enjoy beverages from Matchwood Brewing Company, MickDuff’s Brewing, Laughing Dog Brewing, Utara Brewing, Timber Town Beer Company, Pend ‘Oreille Winery and Upside Kombucha, alongside delectables from Bluebird Bakery and Black Forest Bakery.

There will be a festival tent and beer garden, vendor street, pretzels, bratwurst, German bread rolls, schnitzel, Schwarzwälder kirschtorte (Black Forest cake), lebkuchen (German gingerbread cookies) and more — including hot spiced wine, a.k.a., glühwein.

Entertainment will include music from Stone Van Mason (12:30-2:30 p.m.), a stein race, music from The Real McCoys (3:30-6 p.m.) a Best of Oktoberfest Contest (4 p.m.), in which winners will be chosen for their outstanding dirndl and lederhosen looks, a stein holding contest (5 p.m.), and corn hole and hammerschlagen (if you know, you know), all day. Fest-goers 21 and older are also encouraged to bring their own stein.

As if having a good time wasn’t good enough, this Oktoberfest also benefits a good cause. There will be a silent benefit auction at Matchwood Brewing as well as vendors donating 10% of proceeds to support beloved community member and Opa! food truck owner Adia Burton, who was recently diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer — regarded as the most aggressive form of breast cancer.

Following the Oktoberfestivities on Oct. 14, local high-energy funk rockers the Nights of Neon will play a live show from 7:30-10 p.m. at The Heartwood Center (across the street from the Granary District at 615 Oak St.), with a $20 donation at the door and cash bar sales benefiting Burton as well.

Meanwhile, a 7B Breast Cancer Warrior Fund is working to raise $50,000 for Burton at gofund.me/ccf731e2 to help her as she undergoes treatment that will keep from working for up to eight months.

“This will allow her to focus on her healing journey so she can get back to doing all the things she loves and we love about her,” fundraiser organizers stated.