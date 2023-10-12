Candidate Questionnaire 2023

Compiled by Zach Hagadone, Soncirey Mitchell and Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Publisher’s note: Before each election, the Sandpoint Reader reaches out to candidates to ask questions about how they would represent the constituents in the offices they seek. Below are questions and answers for the office of Sandpoint mayor, Sandpoint City Council, Lake Pend Oreille School District No. 84 trustees and West Bonner County School District No. 83 trustees races.

All candidates who responded to our questions have been included below, with some answers edited lightly for length.

The Reader, KRFY 88.5 FM Panhandle Community Radio and SandpointOnline.com will host a forum Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sandpoint Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.), featuring candidates for Sandpoint city offices and the Lake Pend Oreille School District Board of Trustees.

The forum is free to attend and open to all.

Each candidate will be given time for an opening statement, which will be followed by a question-and-answer period. Moderators will read questions aloud submitted via notecard at the forum.

Candidates will give closing statements before the end of the forum at 7:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend, KRFY will stream the event live on KRFY.org and will also air it on 88.5 FM.

Those wishing to submit questions for candidates but will not be able to attend the forum are invited to send their questions in advance to publisher Ben Olson at [email protected] with the word FORUM in the subject line.

Sandpoint Mayor

1. Why are you running for mayor?

2. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

3. What do you see as the No. 1 challenge facing Sandpoint, and how do you propose to address it?

4. It’s no secret that many people in the community feel City Hall is disconnected from what actually affects residents and have doubts about the equitable stewardship of their town on a number of fronts. If elected, how will you speak to these concerns and chart a path forward that a majority of citizens feel is in their best interests?

Jeremy Grimm

Age: 50

Birthplace and residence: Northampton, Mass./Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 16.5

Past/current government service (if applicable): vice chairman, Idaho Economic Advisory Council (August 2021-present); member, Idaho Governor’s Workforce Development Task Force (February 2017-June 2017); commissioner, Sandpoint Urban Renewal Agency (June 2012-May 2017); Bonner County Airport Advisory Board member (2014-2015); Planners Legislative Technical Analysis Team, Association of Idaho Cities (August 2008-January 2015); Planning and Community Development director, city of Sandpoint (April 2007-January 2015); planning director, city of Buffalo, Wyo. (June 2004-April 2007)

Profession: Land Use Planner, Owner Whiskey Rock Planning + Consulting

Education: M.A., community planning and development, Muskie School of Public Service, Portland, Maine; B.A., geomorphology, University of Denver, Denver; The Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Mass.; Eaglebrook School, Deerfield, Mass.

Contact info: [email protected]

1. The truth is I don’t “want” to be mayor in the sense of desiring a status or position. I am running for this position because I am concerned about the direction of the city, and I deeply care about this community and the residents that make it an amazing place to live and raise our families. I believe that I have the proven skills, leadership qualities and understanding of city workings to be an effective leader to guide our town with financial responsibility to ensure a strong future for our community.

2. a. Get back to basics and ensure that we take care of our existing infrastructure before embarking on new projects. We need to pause nonessential projects and studies and begin funding the backlog of deferred or ignored maintenance.

b. Engage with neighborhoods, listen to concerns, and discuss opportunities and solutions. Prioritize residents over tourists. Focus our resources promoting quality and sustainable housing for the residents of our community.

c. Review the administrative and organizational structure of City Hall and determine what changes can be made to reduce turnover, enhance levels of service and opportunity for improved public engagement.

3. Lack of attention and prioritization of infrastructure needs. I realize that providing water, sewer, decent roads and related services is not a sexy platform upon which to run for mayor. This sort of “meat-and-potatoes” work certainly is not resume-building for city staff and lacks the promotional fluff that catches headlines. It is however the foundation that our community depends on. I will address our infrastructure needs by cutting “cotton-candy” projects like the Downtown Redesign effort from the budget and redirecting all available revenue toward the backlog of street maintenance and related essential service needs.

4. Residents and business owners should not only be allowed but encouraged to share their desires and concerns with the city. As a father of two teenagers in a busy household, I understand the importance and challenges of authentic communication and the need for respectful dialogue. On a community level, understanding one another’s values, hopes and concerns is the foundation of effective communication and a pillar of excellent leadership. To better engage residents, I would personally meet quarterly with neighborhood groups to hear and understand neighborhood-specific concerns and be a liaison between the residents and those who work for them.

Kate McAlister

Age: 64

Birthplace and residence: raised in the Boise Valley, lived in Sandpoint for 30 years

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: See above

Past/current government service (if applicable): current Sandpoint City Council president

Profession: president/CEO Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce

Education: Boston College, Carroll School of Business — Corporate Social Responsibility, various courses from University of Utah, Whitworth University, Idaho State University

Contact info: [email protected], katemcalister.com

1. 9,417. This is Sandpoint’s approximate population. We’ve experienced huge growth, and while it brings benefits it poses serious challenges. I will help our community meet those challenges and not become a haven for wild, incongruent development. I believe in responsible, thoughtful development. I believe running for a nonpartisan position is a privilege — the privilege of representing all community members. We are a great community and I will do everything to keep us great. It starts, and ends, with fairness to all our citizens. We still have a strong-mayor form of government and I will be a strong mayor.

2. a. Infrastructure improvements: Drinkable water — city recently purchased backup generators for the water treatment plant. Flushable toilets — $2.7 million budgeted for treatment plant reconstruction. Initial phase to start next year. Drivable streets — increased bed tax, applying to visitors only, which increased streets budget from $250,000 to $1 million per year. Over $2 million in street projects will be completed.

b. Citizen involvement: Involve citizens from the beginning of projects. Institute monthly topic-specific community conversations along with reinstituting citizen committees, as warranted.

c. Workforce housing: Continue exploring options, including a Housing Authority, and opportunities for the needed workforce housing in our area.

3. How to balance the needs of the residents who live here with the rapid growth and development pressures changing Sandpoint. The issue can be addressed by engaging citizens in authentic planning and educating efforts, then making decisions based on what is in the best interest of residents, while continuing to have open houses, workshops and surveys. Citizens required the council and mayor to be data-driven and we have adhered to this request, requiring solid data and reports from our educated and knowledgeable staff, as well as those with years of experience and expertise in specific topics.

4. I feel we have gotten off track. We still have a strong-mayor form of government. It is the mayor’s responsibility to be the face of the community, speak with the residents, make hard decisions and be out in the public, whether for city business, events or just casually. This is the missing piece. As the mayor, everything is your job. I feel tensions can be relieved through more effective communication. I will institute monthly community conversations, public forums in print or in person, and continue individual conversations. We are all feeling the pressures of seemingly endless growth and development.

Frytz Mor

Age: 53

Birthplace and residence: Phoenix/Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 3.5 years

Past/current government service (if applicable): N/A

Profession: semi-retired

Education: broadcasting and film

Contact info: FrytzMorforSandpoint.com

1. I am running for office because there is a need for a People’s Mayor. Someone who is without conflicts of interest. One who is willing to engage, listen and seek understanding in the pursuit of common ground and best practices. Someone whose only interest is one of service to the betterment of the whole community. A neutral arbiter. I want to keep Sandpoint livable, local and accountable.

2. a. Foster a more meaningful conversation and build a robust system of public engagement to address our beloved city’s historical culture and growth.

b. A thorough audit of the budget, and providing a transparent delivery of that information to the public. There are far too many costly projects being given preference and finance over basic needs like roads, waterways, waste treatment and jobs.

c. Sandpoint is becoming increasingly unaffordable. Working families and young people struggle to make ends meet. It is critical we promote and develop long-term opportunities for our community.

3. Our city is being run like a corporation instead of a community. It’s being designed to attract outside influence rather than provide for residents. Our young people are leaving in search of opportunities not available here, and many long-term residents worry they too will be forced out. I will work to examine projects and programs that encourage incentive for education; hard skills; small businesses; and creative, sound solutions for housing and growth. We must clearly define where the fiscal waste can be trimmed, diverted or eliminated, and the benefits and resources refocused on the local community’s needs and desires.

4. Many residents feel public engagement is severely lacking. They see the city providing a bare minimum effort for the public to participate. Furthermore, people feel their voices are being drowned out for the benefit of outside interests seeking to profit off our land and resources. I will foster a wider and more accessible conversation, seeking common ground on issues from a wide range of voices, and encouraging the whole public to engage in the process. I will be available and proactive. Together we can build consensus, and a strong economy, for a bright and prosperous future that serves all.

Sandpoint City Council

1. Why are you running for Sandpoint City Council?

2. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

3. What do you see as the No. 1 challenge facing Sandpoint, and how do you propose to address it?

4. It’s no secret that many people in the community feel City Hall is disconnected from what actually affects residents and the stewardship of their town. If elected, how will you speak to these concerns chart a path forward that a majority of citizens feel is in their best interests?

Amelia Boyd

Age: 53

Birthplace and residence: Phoenix/Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: (did not answer)

Past/current government service (if applicable): current Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission member

Profession: volunteer

Education: B.A., liberal studies, CSUB

Contact info: [email protected], Facebook: Amelia Boyd 4 Sandpoint City Council, ameliaboyd.com

1. For you! I care about the safety, health and welfare of all of our residents. I care about all of the issues that impact the daily lives for all families, workforce, business owners, retired community, and for our Sandpoint natives and newcomers. I am running to bring a voice of reason and a balanced approach to all city matters. I’m a good listener, but most importantly, I’m a doer. I feel I can make a positive impact and bring a fresh perspective to our city politics.

2. a. To push fixing our failing infrastructure as a constant priority.

b. Revisiting and revamping the city’s current codes relative to the downtown corridor. The sense from the community is to steer away from giant buildings that aren’t cohesive to the charm of Sandpoint. Changes to city codes are needed.

c. I want to bring our community together. I want our community to feel secure with their local government and that their concerns are being addressed. Residents should not feel that their words are falling on deaf ears.

3. Keeping up with the rapid growth that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to our front doors. Our crumbling infrastructure is not equipped to sustain such growth. Funding is an issue and has not kept up with the growing list of Sandpoint’s needs. Allotting almost half of next year’s budget on capital improvement projects is a step in the right direction. I will push to keep those priorities in the forefront while always taking in consideration how our residents want their tax dollars spent. In today’s economy no one wants higher taxes and I have no intentions of going that route!

4. The importance of civic engagement is key in keeping a city thriving. I will encourage initiatives that support city-led, citizen-powered impact volunteering through a few different ways. I will insist the city conduct true open public forums. I will personally have monthly Councilor’s Round Table discussions with residents to listen to the issues that are important to them. I will want a commission of a large variety of residents to discuss the issues facing Sandpoint. Our residents do not feel that their voices are being heard and that needs to change. I feel I can bridge that gap.

Pam Duquette

Age: 74

Birthplace and residence: Florida/Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 40

Past/current government service (if applicable): retired public educator

Profession: retired reforestation contractor, former Schweitzer Mountain employee, current volunteer with various conservation groups, KRFY events, Idaho Trails Association, Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society Education Committee and Idaho Conservation League water quality monitoring program

Education: general/special K-8 education degrees with a Gifted and Talented endorsement, University of Idaho-Coeur d’Alene

Contact info: Facebook: Pam Duquette for Sandpoint City Council, [email protected], 208-448-1581

1. I am seeking a seat on Sandpoint’s City Council to help shape the future of our much-loved town that’s suffering growing pains. I say “Keep Sandpoint Real,” in my desire to retain our unique identity and character with sustainable growth reflecting that. We need to remember why most of us are here: to enjoy our natural resources that we need to keep healthy. I believe I can lend qualities and experiences to the team adding a diversity that reflects our community. Hearing too many times, “If you want to help, run for office,” I am happily doing just that.

2. a. Establish and initiate plans for real community input and involvement on issues we face, from notifications to hands-on workshops.

b. With public/private collaboration develop a plan for achievable/affordable housing for all. These options must protect and enhance existing neighborhoods. We need sustainable development preserving our natural resources. I am researching solutions implemented by other similar communities, near and far. We can work together to find remedies.

c. Creative budgeting is needed to maintain and improve our infrastructure, which includes safe sidewalks and bike paths. We need to reroute trucks and rapid traffic from neighborhoods, utilizing transit options.

3. Our historic rate of growth has taxed our infrastructures, housing and wellbeing. We need to be diligent in our planning and zoning for the future. We can recruit more industry, commercial and local businesses to lessen our reliance on a tourist economy. Transit options can help alleviate unsafe travel around town and any parking issues. If we work through a city housing authority and/or other options, we can utilize deed restriction possibilities and research/share successful ideas found in similar communities. Once we have a well thought out, collaborative comprehensive plan we should stick to it.

4. I continuously speak to this with residents as I introduce myself, share my thoughts and reasons for seeking a City Council seat and ask of their concerns. I feel active listening is key. My experience is unsatisfactory in getting acknowledgement/responses from the councilors and mayor. We need to implement a myriad of ways to notify residents of upcoming planning, meetings and projects that affect us all. Let’s have “real” hands-on workshops and reinstitute advisory committees. What if each councilor met with subsets of community members, to actually discuss issues, and bring these discussions back to the administration and council?

Deb Ruehle (incumbent)

Age: 55

Birthplace and residence: Michigan/Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 19

Past/current government service (if applicable): past Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission (two years), current Sandpoint City Council (10 years)

Profession: physical therapist

Education: M.A., physical therapy, Emory University (1995)

Contact info: [email protected] or Deb Ruehle Sandpoint City Council on Facebook

1. I’m very invested in the city of Sandpoint and the amazing people that live in this community. I feel that having been a council person for the past 10 years, I’ve been able to learn so much. I understand how the city functions and how to work within those boundaries to find solutions. That’s an important perspective that is valuable to the community, especially since these last few years have brought a lot of change and there are many plans and codes that need updating to keep in alignment with what the residents of Sandpoint desire.

2. a. We need to maintain our water quality. Moving forward with the plan for the treatment plant in a timely fashion is important. There would be a precipitous decline in the monetary value of our community if the timeline for the plant becomes significantly delayed.

b. The Multimodal Transportation Plan has deficiencies that the community is frustrated with. The plan needs to be amended and aligned with what the residents need and desire.

c. The Downtown Waterfront design must include code changes addressing building heights and integrate seamlessly into the rural nature of our community without being flamboyant.

3. Housing is our No. 1 challenge. Let’s make the Sandpoint Housing Authority a reality and through that entity, build relationships with other community groups in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, to come up with real solutions and options to provide housing for our residents.

4. I would like to strengthen and re-energize Sandpoint’s citizen committees. By working with City Council, the committees need to be empowered to be a more effective tool in supporting city staff, engaging with elected officials and helping the city to improve connections with residents.

Kyle Schreiber

Age: 41

Birthplace and residence: Colorado/Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 6

Past/current government service (if applicable): N/A

Profession: marketing strategist

Education: B.S., business administration, University of Wyoming

Contact info: [email protected], KyleForSandpoint.com

1. I am running for City Council because Sandpoint is a truly special place, and I want to see it stay that way. I have lived in other rural mountain towns around the West, and I’ve seen similar issues ruin towns like ours.

2. a. Transparency and responsiveness. The people in our community have lost trust in their city government.

b. Spending our budget wisely by focusing on critical services first. Our critical services are failing, meanwhile the city has chosen to pursue several large projects that are questionably necessary.

c. Addressing the lack of affordable housing. Workers and long-time residents are being pushed out.

3. The lack of affordable housing threatens our public safety, our local businesses and the fabric of our community. It’s not unique to Sandpoint, and no one solution will solve it. We need better enforcement of our short-term rental ordinance; every short-term rental operating without a permit is a potential affordable home for a local resident. I propose a deed incentive program, similar to what has proven successful in other communities like ours. And I would work to extend the homeowner’s tax exemption to landlords who rent to locals at affordable prices.

4. Residents need to know that their voices are being heard. And when the overwhelming majority of the public makes their preferences known, the city must take action. Rather than hiring more high-paid consultants who do not live in our community, we need to bring back the citizen committees — made up of local residents — into the decision making for the city. Decisions are often complex and it is usually impossible to fulfill everyone’s wishes, but public engagement needs to be more than a box to be checked or a line item on the budget.

Grant Simmons

Age: 50

Birthplace and residence: Colorado/Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 16

Past/current government service (if applicable): current Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission member, Bonner General Health Foundation Board member (five years), prior pilot in the U.S. Air Force

Profession: vice president, Kochava Foundry

Education: B.S. systems engineering/political science/Arabic, U.S. Air Force Academy (1995); M.B.A., University of Idaho

Contact info: 720-491-8931, [email protected], rb.gy/xn548

1. My motivations for running for office are rooted in family and opportunity. Sandpoint has been a nurturing haven for my three children, each in different stages of their schooling — elementary, middle and high school. As the only candidate with school-aged children, I have a firsthand perspective of our educational system and the community’s future through their eyes. I’ve built my career here and desire for others to experience similar opportunities. I believe every family should enjoy what Sandpoint has offered mine, and I am committed to ensuring it remains a harmonious blend of personal growth, community involvement and professional success.

2. a. First, housing affordability is paramount to ensure families of all sizes and backgrounds can call Sandpoint home.

b. Next, I prioritize infrastructure and strategic growth, ensuring our town evolves gracefully, keeping in mind the needs of our school-going population.

c. Lastly, I emphasize the preservation of Sandpoint’s unique identity. As we progress, our community spirit, values and culture should remain intact — especially for the generations to come.

3. The delicate balance between Sandpoint’s growth and maintaining its core essence is our most pressing challenge. As a parent and active community member, I see the risk of our town being overshadowed as just a resort community. My solution involves fostering dialogues involving residents, businesses, educators and young students. By harnessing collective insights, we can ensure growth without compromising Sandpoint’s heart and soul.

4. Trust and relatability are foundational. I understand the feelings of disconnection, as I too navigate the challenges and joys of raising a family here. By regularly hosting community forums and actively engaging with families and students, I intend to bring the concerns of our younger generation to the forefront. My goal is to unite City Hall with our residents’ aspirations, ensuring decisions are made with every age group in mind. Through consistent interaction and a focus on the future of our children, we can steer Sandpoint in a direction that resonates with the dreams of all its residents.

Elle Susnis

Age: 56

Birthplace and residence: birthplace, Chicago; residence, South Sandpoint, 38 years

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 48

Past/current government service (if applicable): appointed past volunteer commissioner, Sandpoint Arts Commission (seven years, two as chair); appointed current volunteer commissioner and chair of the Sandpoint, Arts, Culture and Historical Preservation Commission (two years)

Profession: graphic designer/screenprinter, Clearwater Gear, 33 years

Education: graduate of Sandpoint High School

Contact info: ellesusnis[email protected], ellesusnisforsandpoint.com, 208-946-9798

1. Sandpoint is at a fork in the road. The influx of population means that change is inevitable. We are going to have to choose whether we let the growth happen unchecked, or we as a community fight to keep our small-town community character. I will continue the work I have been doing as a volunteer on the Sandpoint Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Commission to create protections for our historic downtown buildings and future infill. As a longtime local who grew up here, I believe I have a unique perspective to bring to the council.

2. a. Improved communication between city elect/staff and our constituents, especially before and during large projects. Providing timely information in utility bills (mail and email), increased social media postings, attending public events, flyers, door knocks to raise awareness.

b. Using public input to guide staff regarding prioritizing and allocating funding to the most critical infrastructure projects.

c. Preserving community character, especially historic preservation of the downtown core. Using our ACHP Master Plan, the updated Comp Plan (when adopted) and results of the Downtown Waterfront Competition (when adopted) to codify design and height guidelines, we can protect the look and feel of our hometown.

3. Preserving our community character. That elusive feeling that makes Sandpoint so unique. This encompasses more than I can say here in 100 words, so let’s start with our historic buildings. Since the lumber mills shut down in the ’80s, we’ve chased economic development for decades, rightly so. But sometimes it’s been at the expense of those homey, quirky places and historic touchstones that make Sandpoint so wonderful. I believe it will take the citizens, city elect/staff, and property owners working together toward responsible development to ensure we don’t lose any more of our hometown charm.

4. I believe getting people involved in initial project planning is key ahead of the big decisions. Above I touched on communication to citizens as a starting point. I also think that the city has been short-sighted in not activating popular volunteer citizen advisory commissions like the Tree Commission and the Bike/Ped Commission, and ad hoc committees for projects. Our ACHP Commission is a working commission and our members have willingly put in many hours of volunteer time. This commission work instills a real sense of pride in doing good work, which has a ripple effect in the community.

LPOSD #84

1. Why are you running for the LPOSD Board of Trustees?

2. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

3. What do you see as the No. 1 challenge facing the district, and how do you propose to address it?

4. Students today are facing an unprecedented number of challenges — from the threat of violence in schools to increased class sizes to problems online and at home — if elected, how will you prioritize students’ mental, physical and educational wellbeing?

Zone 1

Jennifer McKnight

Age: 40

Birthplace and residence: Nevada/Sandpoint

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 7.5, 10 years in Idaho total, which is a quarter of my life.

Past/current government service (if applicable): N/A

Profession: homemaker

Education: high school graduate and two years of college

Contact info: [email protected]

1. At this time in my life, I am being called to serve. I am passionate about education, helping families and representing my community.

2. a. A strong focus on improving academics.

b. Connection between the community and the schools.

c. Returning value and respect to families.

3. We need to regain local control. When our schools are led from the state level and influenced by national plans, we lose our local values in education, which transforms our society, and we lose our uniqueness. I will listen to the people and vote strongly as their representative. I have the time to listen and the time and skills to ensure good policy.

4. Firstly I’d like to compliment LPOSD for its excellent security initiatives. There have been some really great recent upgrades. I think when schools try to handle every aspect of a child, including mental and emotional, they just don’t have that ability. The family unit is the “small class size” that can teach and protect a child’s wellbeing. The best interest of a child must be determined by their loving family.

Zone 1

Scott Wood

Age: 45

Birthplace and residence: Sandpoint, Idaho born and raised.

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 45

Past/current government service (if applicable): N/A

Profession: owner/manager Wood’s Crushing and Hauling, Inc.

Education: graduate of Sandpoint High School

Contact info: [email protected]

1. I am a fourth-generation local with two kids currently in the district. I would like to see them, and all kids, be successful. Students deserve a safe learning environment, with great teachers and ample opportunities, that allows them to grow into productive adults. I think the trustee in Zone 1 needs to know the community, has been in the community for generations and has a vision for what is best for the students. I feel this is a great opportunity to step up and give back, to help keep our schools and community moving in the right direction.

2. First, I would be there to work with the other board members and support the administration in running our schools. I am not running for this position with the intention of promoting sweeping changes to a district that I think is headed in the right direction. Second and third, I would like to see more vocational and technical classes at the middle school and high school levels, and I would use knowledge from my prior role on the Facilities Committee to continue to work on creative solutions to the issues facing our aging facilities.

3. Stabilized funding for schools would greatly support the districts’ goals with funds available to meet the needs of all students the district is serving and help us plan for those critical facilities updates. We need to work with our local legislators to advocate for statewide education funding and funds for facilities. The district needs to retain quality teachers, keep class sizes appropriate and make sure the buildings our children are learning in all day are safe.

4. Much of a student’s support system for their wellbeing should come from their home and family, but we know that is not always the case. Schools can provide support for kids who need a safe place to learn and grow with classes they are passionate about, sports that give them an opportunity to shine, clubs that support shared interests and trusted adult advisers. I think it takes a community to accomplish this, so it is important that the district, and those who represent it, work to set policies that align with community values and continue to seek community input.

Zone 4

Geraldine Lewis (Incumbent)

Age: 56

Birthplace and residence: Bahrain/Sagle

How many years lived in Bonner Co.: 30

Past/current government service (if applicable): 8 years LPOSD Board Trustee, 3 years Sagle Fire commissioner

Profession: office manager at St. Joseph Catholic Church

Education: B.S. in electrical engineering

Contact info: [email protected]

Publisher’s note: Geraldine Lewis is running unopposed in Zone 4

WBCSD #83

1. Why are you running for the WBCSD Board of Trustees?

2. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

3. What do you see as the No. 1 challenge facing the district, and how do you propose to address it?

4. With the controversy surrounding the hiring of Branden Durst as superintendent, as well as the recall of two trustees, West Bonner County has been simultaneously divided and unified — how will you bring the community together to focus on education for the kids?

Zone 1

Alan Galloway

(DID NOT PARTICIPATE)

Zone 1

Margaret W. Hall (Incumbent)

Age: 67

Birthplace and residence: New Jersey/Bonner County

Years lived in Bonner Co.: more than 40 years

Past/current government service (if applicable): Bonner County Planning and Zoning Commission (2005-2016), West Bonner County School Board (2015-present)

Profession: associate director, Model Forest Policy Program

Education: B.A., French/finance, University of Idaho; M.P.A., community development, University of Washington; paralegal certificate, business, University of Washington; Northwest Community Development Institute certification (Years 1-3 and advanced class); Sustainable Building Advisor Program certification

Contact info: [email protected], mhall4wbcsd.com

1. I am running because I believe that I will continue to bring to the table a level-headed, thoughtful voice that also strongly advocates for public education on behalf of West Bonner County School District students, parents, staff, taxpayers and the community at large. I will work diligently to understand an issue before making a decision and am committed to listening and addressing the different concerns expressed by constituents and individuals throughout the district. Finally, I bring to the table applicable financial, educational, legal, organizational and development experience.

2. a. Work to regain trust in the full board by being transparent and consistent in our actions.

b. Address any findings of the forensic audit in order to regain financial trust of the community.

c. Work to minimize community polarization through refocusing people’s energy on implementation of the five-year Strategic Plan.

3. Restoring trust in both the board and in the district’s finances. With regards to board trust, board business needs to be done in open meeting unless the issue clearly falls under an exemption of I.C. 74-206, Executive Session; decisions need to be deliberated so people understand the rationale of a board member’s vote, and members need to come prepared for meetings. With regards to financial trust, the board needs to address any findings of the forensic audit; as well as update the district’s antiquated accounting software system.

4. Ideally, I would challenge people to turn off their social media devices for a few days. Social media is a positive tool but also incredibly damaging. Recently, it has intensified community polarization. We need to decompress and focus on the education of our children. Practically, I would advocate to hold 3Cs/town hall meetings. Further, as a board member, it is critical to set an example and treat everyone (students, parents, staff, community members) civilly and respectfully. We need to treat each other as we would want to be treated or would like someone to treat our parents or grandparents.

Zone 3

Elizabeth Glazier

Age: 37

Birthplace and residence: Lincoln, Neb./Priest River

Years lived in Bonner Co.: 14

Past/current government service (if applicable): N/A

Profession: independent financial adviser with LPL Financial at Gateway Financial Partners, Priest River

Education: B.A., Iowa State University (2009)

Contact info: [email protected], elizabethforwbcsdz3.com

1. For many reasons but to name a few, I am a mother to two sons attending Priest River Elementary, and their education is a top priority for me and my husband. I am the president of the American Legion Auxiliary (Post 155, Oldtown) and therefore have experience leading meetings, delegating tasks, and contributing my time and skills to a cause. My background is primarily in inventory management so I’m also extremely comfortable with numbers, budgets and creating plans while using benchmarks to compare current performance against. I would bring a unique and fresh perspective to the WBCSD Board of Trustees.

2. There are many issues that need our attention but my top three would have to be:

fiscal transparency;

curriculum selection;

improving our attendance, test and graduation numbers.

3. Currently our biggest challenge is coming together to resolve issues. There are an obscene amount of incredibly bright and capable adults in our district — if only we’d spend more time providing opportunities to these students, that would be time better spent. There are many folks with concerns about curriculum and extracurricular activities, I happily encourage their involvement. If you have a specialty (skill or knowledge) that you’re willing to share, please step forward and offer it to the district. We could use more helpers, volunteers, mentors, substitute teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, etc. It takes many hands.

4. We need to do a better job of leading by example. There are many ways to show support and the most impactful ways come from doing, not saying. I would love to see more transparency not only from the board but to the board. The board can only react to the information they are given. There are many instances where the board is being questioned about school issues that they haven’t even been made privy to. That can’t continue. To work cohesively, we must first recognize and call out the problem. Then together we can work on resolutions.

Zone 3

Troy Reinbold

(DID NOT PARTICIPATE)

Zone 5

Carlyn A. Barton (Incumbent)

Age: 45

Birthplace and residence: Newport, Wash./Oldtown

Years lived in Bonner Co.: 38-plus years

Past/current government service (if applicable): current WBCSB Zone 5 trusteeBonner County School Board (2015-present)

Profession: certified teacher

Education: I worked in banking while earning my general business degree. In 2008 I returned to college earning my Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with a minor.

Contact info: [email protected], cbarton4wbcsd.com, 509-863-3315

1. I have been watching our school system decline for years. My kids both attend schools in the school district. My oldest is graduating this year and my youngest has six more years in the district. I want to see change and am over the top excited about the community involvement. The system needs to be rebuilt and the culture changed. I feel I have a unique perspective as a teacher, parent and as a graduate myself from PRLHS.

2. It is important that we unify so we can focus on the health of our district. First we need to complete the audit and become financially transparent to all patrons. Second, we need to rectify WBCSD operational deficiencies and comply with the Idaho State Board of Education. Third, we need to bring integrity back to our school board. When we complete these the most significant steps we will be able to start mending the division of our district.

3. The most critical issue we are facing is to reunify the massive division and political agenda that has been the focus for several of the past few months.

4. I will try to reunify the district and support our community by listening to their concerns, advocate for our students and finally support our staff.

Zone 5

Kathy Nash

Age: (did not answer)

Birthplace and residence: Blanchard

Years lived in Bonner Co.: 9

Past/current government service (if applicable): (did not answer)

Profession: retired accountant

Education: degree in accounting

Contact info: [email protected]

1. Because I am the most qualified for this position. I have been actively involved since 2019 and know what policies that haven’t been followed. I have identified inconsistencies in the reports, books and budgets, and will continue to call out when misappropriation of funds are taking place.

2. Make sure the district is more accountable in student safety as well as following policies, fiscal responsibility and to make sure parental rights are respected.

3. First is to get a responsible budget and have the district start living within their means, and to focus on the actual education of the students instead of allowing the indoctrination of social issues and the revisionary history that seems to be infiltrating.

4. One person will not be able to bring together the community, the bullying needs to stop. I will continue to speak truth about what I see occuring. I will also strive to have better educational outcome for the students.

Attend the candidates’ forum hosted by the Sandpoint Reader, KRFY 88.5 FM and Sandpoint Online on:

Tuesday, Oct. 17 @ 5:30 p.m.

Sandpoint Community Hall

Candidates from the following races have been invited: Sandpoint Mayor, Sandpoint City Council, LPOSD (no WBCSD).