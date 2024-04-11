Sandpoint Sailing Club screens Success, chronicling Race to Alaska

· April 10, 2024

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

In the summer of 2023, four North Idaho sailors embarked on an adventure that saw them racing from Port Townsend, Wash. to Ketchikan, Alaska with nothing but the wind and themselves.

Local filmmaker Paul Reuter will screen Success, his film about the experience of Team Dogsmile Adventures’ voyage in their 1996 Corsair F27 trimaran — dubbed Mahana — at the Sandpoint Sailing Association’s third annual movie night Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.). 

The night will serve as a fundraiser for Sandpoint Sailing Association, a nonprofit organization with a mission to connect as many local residents — especially the youth — with sailing. In addition to a screening of Reuter’s film, there will be a showing of the short film The Art of Slowing Down Time, door prizes from local merchants and a silent auction. 

The disheveled sailors at the end of their race (from left to right): David Kilmer, Jon Totten, Capt. Gabe Mills and first mate Jason Taft. Photo courtesy of Action Sports Media.

Connie’s Cafe and Lounge is the title sponsor of the event.

Reuter told the Reader that his film Success is the culmination of a lifelong love for sailing, as well as an effort to bring more attention to Dogsmile Adventures, which is run by Jon Totten, who hired Reuter’s Action Sports Media to create the film.

“It’s a therapeutic sailing program that aims to get underprivileged people on the water,” Reuter said. “We’ve been working with Jon and Dogsmile Adventures for years, doing media and video production. Any way we can help him establish his program.”

Reuter said that since he was unable to join the race on the small boat, he had to train the crew members to also operate cameras.

“Strategically, it was tricky,” Reuter said. “It’s an off-grid race, so we weren’t able to be on the boat. We had to train the sailors how to use a GoPro camera and film themselves.”

After filming the departure in Port Townsend — including drone shots of the vessel hitting the blue water — Reuter said the rest of the film was up to the four sailors on board to film. The crew included Gabe Mills — captain and owner of Mahana based in Bayview — first mate Jason Taft, David Kilmer and Totten.

Success will focus on the voyage, but also on Totten’s important work establishing Dogsmile Adventures on Lake Pend Oreille and connecting with local youth on the water.

“We’re hosting this event to let our community know just how easy it is to go sailing with the SSA in Sandpoint,” said SSA Past Commodore Chris Ankney. “We’re inviting anyone interested in sailing to join us to learn how they can get involved and get out on the water this summer.” The event is open to the public and the cost of entry is a suggested donation to the club. 

“Come join us and find out how to get involved with a fun local nonprofit group,” Ankney added.

To learn more about the Sandpoint Sailing Association, visit sandpointsailing.org.

