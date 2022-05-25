Paws and all

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Many in Bonner County consider both the human and non-human needs of their household equally important. With that in mind, several local organizations are teaming up to offer a One Health event on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cocolalla Community Hall (on Fish Creek Road) with the goal of fulfilling the needs of not only people, but the pets they love.

Better Together Animal Alliance, Bonner Community Food Bank, Bonner Partners in Care and more are participating in the One Health clinic.

“One Health is a transdisciplinary approach to addressing health issues of humans, animals and the environment,” BTAA Development Director Paige McGowan told the Reader, adding that the idea for the clinic came from BTAA Executive Director Mandy Evans. “So far, we are making progress on human/animal health — together with our partners, of course — and we’re looking for ways that BTAA can help protect the health of the environment, too.

“This model is evolving,” she added, “and we’re continuously looking for ways to improve service delivery to the people and animals most in need.”

At the June 4 event in Cocolalla, BTAA will be offering physical health exams, dog and cat vaccines, free microchipping and free pet food while it lasts. Meanwhile, the Food Bank will offer food boxes and other perishable and nonperishable goods — again, while supplies last — BPIC will be doing blood pressure screenings and A1c checks, and Panhandle Health District will be offering health screenings. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

“So often the biggest challenge for folks in rural communities is simply just having access,” Evans stated in a media release. “When we can come together to bring services to these areas, we help to better the lives and well-being of families across our region.”

McGowan said that the One Health events are made possible by “generous supporters” such as the Equinox Foundation, administered by Innovia Foundation.

“We also expect to have pet food at the event, and that food is generously sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States and Chewy,” she said. “These funders have made this outreach possible.”

Debbie Love, director of the Bonner Community Food Bank, called One Health “an important collaboration where we have the opportunity to bring outreach health and animal education services into Bonner County beyond our facilities.”

“The Food Bank’s Healthy Communities initiative is our collaboration with Better Together Animal Alliance, Bonner Partners in Care, Panhandle Health and Bonner General Health, as we are focused on the well-being of the whole household, which always includes our dearly loved pets.”

The Cocolalla Community Hall is located at 2067-1842 Fish Creek Road in Cocolalla. To learn more about this event and others visit bettertogetheranimalalliance.org/events. Those with questions can contact BTAA at 208-265-7297.