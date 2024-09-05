Sand Creek Regatta returns for fifth year of DIY watercraft competition

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Sandpoint’s signature celebration of homemade watercraft and big pirate energy is back for its fifth iteration, with the Sand Creek Regatta scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7. Boaters are instructed to gather at 10 a.m. on the east end of the Bridge Street bridge and launch time is at 11 a.m.

The route runs from Bridge Street to the Cedar Street Bridge and back, and the main goal is not to sink. In past years, awards have been given for the first finishing crew, but also “most creative” design and “most epic fail.”

Everyone wins, though that term is subjective — all boats are crafted from whatever supplies would-be sailors can scrounge up, and all must be powered by human chutzpah. No preexisting, repurposed floating vehicles are allowed (for example, no inflatables bigger than 12 inches, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, surfboards, waterskis, jet skis, skidoos or anything of the kind), everybody has to have a personal flotation device and all ages are welcome to participate.

“It is going to be nice and warm this year, which is great, because we’ve been a little chilly and rained on in the past,” said Jon Knepper, who with his wife Amanda started the event as an homage to the Businessman’s Raft Race, which took place in Sandpoint during the 1980s as part of Waterfest, which included canoe races, arm wrestling and other sports contests, pie eating and water skiing competitions and more.

“Lots of things are pointing to a positive” for the event, Jon said.

There are no restrictions on the ages or size of the crews — just so long as a responsible adult 18 or older is on board — and there is no entry fee this year. That’s right: This year’s Sand Creek Regatta is FREE to enter. Participation is at your own risk. No trace is to be left behind, either on water or land.

For those 21 years and older, the spirit of fun may also include spirits (as Jon Knepper said, the theme is “human-powered, whiskey-fueled”), with an after-party tentatively scheduled for Idaho Pour Authority (203 Cedar St.). For those under 21 years of age, there are also plans to celebrate at MickDuff’s Brewing Company (419 N. Second Ave.).

For more info, visit facebook.com/sandcreekregatta or email [email protected].