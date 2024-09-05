Lake level and dam operation update

By Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint

Reader Contributor

Idaho Gov. Brad Little flew into our area Aug. 29 for a “Capitol for a Day” event in Priest River. Before and after the Priest River event, we met with the governor privately to brief him on our concerns and ask for state support to address the Albeni Falls Dam problems. On his flight into the Sandpoint Airport, he and his staff flew over Lake Pend Oreille to sharpen their insight of the importance of the lake for our area.

After the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers briefed local officials on May 21, I made a point of briefing the governor in person and asked for his support with this complicated issue. Since then, members of the state staff have evaluated our local issues and become more aware of the problems. Our federal elected officials sent a letter to the Corps encouraging them to promptly address the problems and to raise the lake as soon as it is safe. Our Lakes Commission also stepped up their involvement with all parties.

Over the summer, we were successful in securing the recent meeting date with the governor (and staff) to further explain our concerns and give him more history on the Albeni Falls Dam operations. Our goal was to convince the governor that the Albeni Falls issue had the same level of importance for North Idahoans as the Snake River Aquifer problem poses for those living in eastern Idaho.

Last Thursday morning, Aug. 29, was our time to get it done.

Lakes Commission Chair Ford Elsaesser opened the meeting and laid out the problems we are experiencing. Replacing the 70-year-old gates is of paramount importance and something that demands urgency. He noted that the state has played an important role in the past. The Lakes Commission is the result of local legislative work and is state funded. Past governors have weighed in on Lake Pend Oreille issues, too. Elsaesser stressed how important state and federal support and cooperation is now with our emergency situation.

We explained that Lake Pend Oreille and more than 20 miles of the river help to make our area a unique place. Untold numbers of our residents and guests treasure the time they spend on the water or admiring it. It’s been said our local economy rises and falls with the level of the lake.

We did not downplay our concern for the safety of the dam. However, we did point out the dam was built in less time than what the Corps has said it will take to repair/replace one gate (three to five years). We stressed the urgent need to get the Albeni Falls Dam problems remedied and to have the facility operating normally as soon as possible.

Replacing the dam gates was not the only issue discussed. Frustrations were voiced due to the limited amount of influence the state has with the Army Corps. As owners of the water rights and with concerns for the local economy and residents, the state has much to gain (or lose) from the operations of Albeni Falls.

Faced with the Corps’ three- to five-year repair schedule, public safety is at risk above and below the Albeni Falls Dam. The flooding below the dam is an obvious potential problem. Less obvious is the limited access we have to the lake in the Sandpoint area for emergency responders (think Long Bridge and train bridges) and for mooring their boats.

For example, the launch ramp at City Beach is mostly inoperable until the water level reaches an elevation of 2,056 feet. The use of the Windbag Marina is limited at that water level, too.

Many mitigation strategies were also discussed. Keeping a higher winter pool, having private contractors get involved, seeking funding from outside the federal appropriations process, etc. The collective concern in the meeting gave me the hope that we can collaboratively address these issues for the good of our area.

Representatives for U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch attended and pledged their support. Jim Woodward and I expressed our concerns and contributed.

[Editor’s note: Woodward served two terms in the Idaho Senate (2018-’22) before Republican Sen. Scott Herndon won the seat in 2022, though Woodward bested Herndon in the 2024 GOP primary and will again stand in the November election for Idaho District 1 state senator against Independent challenger Dan Rose.]

County Commissioner Asia Williams and Mayors Jeremy Grimm [Sandpoint], Lonnie Orr [Oldtown], Jeff Connolly [Priest River] and George Eskridge [Dover] were present and added to the conversation as well. John Williams represented the Bonneville Power Authority and Ed Schreiver represented Northwest Power.

After the Priest River event, the governor, his staff and I toured the Albeni Falls Dam. It’s important to get boots on the ground. State staff and I stayed after the governor departed for the airport to ask more questions. I think the governor left town much more informed and with firsthand knowledge of our situation. He saw and heard the importance and urgency to move as quickly as possible.

We are committed to getting the repairs to the dam completed and to getting operations in order. This issue will stay on my high priority list until we get things done.

I have received many emails about our lake level. I hope this article has helped get some of the information out. If you have thoughts or insight into this issue, please contact me at [email protected].

Rep. Mark Sauter is a Republican legislator representing District 1A. He serves on the Agricultural Affairs; Education; and Judiciary, Rules and Administration committees.