Nationally recognized sculptor to host one-night show in Sandpoint

By Reader Staff

The critically acclaimed sculptor and former-Sandpointian Austin Casson returns to Idaho for a one-man, one-night show at the Panida Theater’s Little Theater (300 N. First Ave.) on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6-10 p.m.

The free exhibition, sponsored by the Pend Oreille Arts Council, will showcase Casson’s lifelike pieces fashioned from bronze, steel, stone and concrete, which POAC Arts Director Claire Christy calls “dynamic sculptures charged with emotion and movement.”

Casson launched his artistic career in 1990 when he founded Fairway Replicas, producing miniature versions of famous golf holes and developing his skills in realism. He later drew inspiration from nature, sculpting horses, birds of prey and other wildlife.

His work is on permanent display at the World Golf Hall of Fame and the California Thoroughbred Hall of Fame. The Library of Congress also previously featured his mixed-media sculpture, “Forever Free,” which he donated to support Ukrainian war relief.

Casson often sells his work to raise funds for nonprofits like the Nature Education Foundation, and has pledged to donate 20% of sales from the Sept. 7 show to POAC.

“I am looking forward to sharing my work with all my old friends and enthusiasts in Sandpoint who have been so supportive and encouraging over these last 35 years,” Casson stated in a news release. “This place always has my heart, and I look forward to seeing you at the show.”

For more information, visit austincasson.com.