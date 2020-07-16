Sam Owen FD annual pancake breakfast canceled

· July 16, 2020

By Reader Staff

The annual Sam Owen Fire District pancake breakfast fundraiser has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“With an expected annual attendance of over 700 people and crowded indoor seating, it is impossible to provide a safe environment for our guests,” SOFD wrote in a statement to the Reader. “It will be the first time since 2003 that we have not held this popular community event. Summer won’t be the same without serving pancakes to everyone in our community. Hopefully, we can resume the event next year.” 

The annual pancake breakfast is the fire district’s only fundraiser. Money generated from the event is used to purchase much-needed safety equipment for the firefighters. The funds are greatly appreciated and a significant source of revenue for the district. 

“Even though we can’t feed you breakfast this year, we welcome any donations from our residents and supporters,” SOFD wrote. 

Send donations to: Sam Owen Fire District; PO Box 344; Hope, ID 83836. Contact either SOFD Co-chief Stuart Eigler or Co-chief Tim Scofield with questions at 208-264-5745 or [email protected]

