Revel in the sound

· December 27, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

It’s a glorious time to be a musician. Gone is the strict adherence to genres and narrow creative lanes, replaced with the realization that performers can make whatever type of music that strikes their fancy.

Minneapolis trio The Last Revel is set to bring its unique musical offerings to The Hive’s Nearly New Year’s Weekend presented by Ting Internet at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

“I think the entire music industry is a genre melting pot going on right now and music fans expect and appreciate it,” band member Ryan Acker told the Reader. “No one is sticking to their lanes anymore, and I think it creates a much healthier and creative music scene.”

Courtesy photo.

According to Acker, the band’s sound has always been a unique blend of bluegrass, Americana and indie rock, drawing influence from their salt-of-the-Earth Midwest ethos. Acker, along with bandmates Lee Henke and Vincenzio “Vinnie” Donatelle employ refreshing three-part harmonies layered atop their combination of acoustic guitar, upright bass, fiddle and five-string banjo. Their songs are approachable and catchy, walking the line between genres with confidence.

“When we first started, it felt like people didn’t know how to label us in the sphere of Americana music — too indie for bluegrass, too bluegrass for indie,” Acker said. “But now I feel that people are way more accepting of bands that sit between two unique genres.”

While the band began in Minnesota, the pandemic ended up scattering the members around the country for a few years, which Acker said has its advantages and disadvantages.

“One major benefit of living in separate locations is managing touring logistics,” he said. “Usually a tour will start in one of our home bases so it’s hugely beneficial having transportation and housing resources already in place.”

After a five-year hiatus, The Last Revel decided to start playing shows again and ultimately released Dovetail, a full-length album recorded at a family cabin in northern Michigan.

“This is our third album we recorded there, and our fifth album as a band,” Acker said. “[Dovetail is a] deeply collaborative album. More so than ever before we helped each other put the finishing touches on this batch of songs.”

The Last Revel’s show at The Hive is part of the band’s 2023-’24 album release tour, which will take it from Sandpoint all the way to the East Coast. Earlier in the bandmates’ careers, Acker remembers playing “at a small brewery in Sandpoint,” but feels like this is a true local debut for The Last Revel. Before the main show, Sandpoint local Buster Brown will open the show, starting at 8:30 p.m.

