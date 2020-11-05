Registration for Sandpoint Nordic Club’s Youth Recreation Program is open Nov. 5

By Reader Staff

The Youth Recreational Ski Team is an eight-week program that offers kids from 6 to 18 years of age the opportunity to learn and enjoy cross-country skiing. Coaches and adult volunteers lead groups of kids in activities designed to teach the fundamentals of Nordic (cross-country) skiing, from fun on the snow for the youngest skiers, to technique and even racing for more experienced skiers.

Skiers younger than 6 are welcome to join but must be accompanied by an adult or parent during the ski session (there is no program fee for kids under 6). Sessions are hosted at Pine Street Woods from January through February, and season rentals are available at a discounted rate for ski team participants.

Register by Dec. 10 to avoid a late registration fee.

Registration and more program information is available online at sandpointnordic.com