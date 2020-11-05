Let us now drink

Whether you’re celebrating or mourning, here are some presidential cocktails to conclude the election season

· November 5, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Well, Election Day is finally over. Whether you are celebrating or mourning the outcome, now is as good a time as any to mark the end of this bitter season with some presidential cocktails. Here are some of our favorites:

John Adams’ Madeira port sangria

John Adams was known to imbibe quite freely. It has been recorded that Adams took a cider in the mornings, wine with lunch and Madeira port every evening. After all, founding a country is tough work that requires stress relief.

The following recipe is actually known as a “sangaree” because it uses port wine.

½ cup sugar
¼ cup water
3 bottles of red wine
½ bottle of ruby port
2 oranges, sliced into wheels
2 limes, sliced into wheels
1 pineapple, cut into ½ inch cubes

Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan, bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar, making a concentrated simple syrup. You can also use prepared simple syrup if you’re too impatient to make your own, but we suggest making your own for the tradition.

Combine the syrup, red wine, port, orange, lime and pineapple in a large ceramic or glass container. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

George Washington’s whiskey old fashioned

Our first president sounds like my kind of guy. Washington was known as a whiskey aficionado, and even distilled and bottled his own private label as his ancestral home of Mount Vernon. 

This modern take on the old fashioned pays homage to Washington’s spirited enthusiasm for whiskey.

2 oz. Redemption Rye whiskey
½ oz. Benedictine liqueur
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1 dash Truth Lemon Bitters

Stir over ice strained and serve in a rocks glass with a single large cube. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Abraham Lincoln’s cucumber stiletto mocktail

Honest Abe was a teetotaler, so we thought it might honor his legacy by providing a non-alcoholic drink on this list for those who don’t wish to imbibe. (You can add vodka or rum, though — we’re sure Abe wouldn’t mind).

½ oz. fresh lime juice
½ oz. simple syrup
2 sprigs fresh mint
2 thin cucumber slices
soda water

Place the mint, cucumber, lime juice and simple syrup, and a splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker with ice. Muddle and shake heartily. Strain over ice and top with soda water.

FDR’s gin martini

America’s longest-serving president was also a devoted martini drinker. Roosevelt was even known to mix stiff drinks himself for White House guests. This recipe comes from the W Hotel for the perfect dry martini.

2.5 oz. gin
½ oz. Gewurztraminer
two dashes Bitter Truth grapefruit bitters

*Gewurztraminer is a variety of pink skinned, aromatic grapes used in white wines. One can always substitute with pinot blanc or riesling.

JFK daiquiri

JFK reportedly favored this Cuban-born tropical drink. Stave off those cold winter nights with this tropical blend and hoist one for our 35th president.

2 oz. rum (Cana brava is preferred, but any white rum will do)
¾ oz. fresh lime juice
½ Royal Combier (if necessary, substitute with Grand Marnier, but if you’re a purist, go with the Royal Combier).
½ oz. simple syrup

Shake all ingredients over ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. No, not all daiquiris are served like a slushie. Have some class, for crying out loud. Garnish with a lime wheel and tip your hat to Camelot.

Franklin Pierce 

There’s no recipe to go along with Franklin Pierce, but it’s worth noting that our 14th president was probably the biggest boozer of all the American presidents. In 1856, after he lost his bid for the Democratic nomination for president, a reporter is said to have asked him what he would do after leaving office. Pierce replied, “There’s nothing left but to get drunk.”

In his later years, Pierce took up the life of what he called an “old farmer,” drinking and tilling the soil. In 1869, at the age of 64, he died from severe cirrhosis of the liver.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Go Bulldogs! Sandpoint High School varsity football battles for a spot in the state championship with a playoff game Friday in War Memorial Field. Plus check out more info on our Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal