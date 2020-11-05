SARS Ski Swap canceled

By Reader Staff

The annual Schweitzer Alpine Racing School Sandpoint Ski Swap has been canceled for 2020 after the state moved back to Stage 3 of its reopening plan, which bans indoor gatherings of 50 or more people.

SARS organizers was hopeful to be able to pull the swap off with social distancing measures in place but, given the popularity of the event — which regularly draws more than 1,200 people to the Bonner County Fairgrounds — and the requirement that gatherings being limited to 50 people, it became too difficult to move forward in a way deemed safe for the community.

The swap will return to the fairgrounds in November 2021.