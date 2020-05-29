Reader Quick Hits: May 29, 2020

- The city of Sandpoint announced playgrounds will reopen to the public Saturday, May 30, as the state enters Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan. According to officials, playground users are asked to continue following public health practices, including frequent hand washing, social distancing of at least six feet, staying home if sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and using face coverings such as masks. For more info on the Stage 3 guidelines, click here.
- A majority of Bonner County commissioners voted to approve a proclamation May 28 opposing Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening of the economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Little ushered the state into Stage 3 of the reopening, effective Saturday, May 30, “despite a recent uptick in confirmed cases,” Boise State Public Radio reported. ” Little moved both bars and movie theaters from Stage 4 to Stage 3, hastening the reopening of those categories of businesses because, he said, “I would much rather start something a little earlier than have to delay things to a later point in time.” See the BSPR report here.
- With the return of summer-like weather comes the 12th annual Sand Creek Paddlers Challenge, this year slated for Saturday, June 6. Pre-registration for the four-mile paddle up and back on Sand Creek is now open. To get more info or to enter, click here.
- Enforcement of 2020 recreational vehicle registrations will be suspended until July 1, according to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The agency had been transitioning to a new registration system, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic complicated the process. The extension will give IDPR time to work through the backlog of registrations and answer questions before presenting a range of options for buying registrations online, at county motor vehicle offices or retailers.
