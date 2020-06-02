Reader Quick Hits: June 2, 2020

- From an earlier post on the Reader Facebook page: “A group of about 50 teens and twentysomethings gathered at the Bonner County Courthouse at 3 p.m. today to peacefully protest the George Floyd killing. The group then walked across the Long Bridge, some carrying signs. They were followed by a group of about 15-20 individuals – mostly middle-aged men – carrying assorted long rifles and other arms, who said they were on hand to ‘protect’ the marchers from interference by ‘outside agitators.'” There is an event circulating Facebook for another protest slated for 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Long Bridge.
- Idaho is reporting 27 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the statewide total to 2,933 cases. The data is updated at 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday through Saturday at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
- June 13 is Free Fishing Day in Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game, who facilitate the event, it “is a day to celebrate fishing in Idaho and no fishing license is required.” According to IFG, “If you’ve never been fishing, Free Fishing Day is also a great day to learn. Fish and Game personnel and volunteers set up several free events at local fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers discover the joys of fishing.” Here’s a link to everything you need to know.
- Let’s be honest — there is a lot of darkness and uncertainty in people’s lives right now, so I’m making the executive decision to end today’s Quick Hits with a link to a 10-minute video of babies laughing. I watched it, and I feel better. —LK
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal