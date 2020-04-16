Reader Quick Hits: April 16, 2020

- First thing’s first: Our newspaper, the Sandpoint Reader, came out with a new edition today. Read it here.
- The Idaho State Board of Education issued criteria today that “schools would need to meet if they hope to reopen this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.” Read more about those qualifications at Idaho Ed News.
- Governor Little’s office launched a campaign today: Recreate Responsibly Idaho. The campaign aims to educate people on best practices to enjoy the outdoors while still social distancing. Read about it here.
- Protests are in the works in Boise and across the state as the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Idaho Second Amendment Alliance and Health Freedom Idaho are encouraging people to “gather on Friday to remind our employees of the state that we will not stay silent while they attempt to destroy the lives of Idahoans and our economy.” Read more here.
- For those missing sports: Here’s a timeless and incredible long-read from the New York Times about the Arlee Warriors boys’ basketball team from some years back titled “What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.” It has some heavy themes, but those with interests in youth sports and regional reservations will take something from it. It’s one I like to revisit from time to time. —LK
