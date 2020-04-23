Reader Quick Hits: April 23, 2020

- The Sandpoint Reader dropped a new issue today. Find the PDF flip-page version here.
- Idaho Governor Brad Little announced plans today for reopening the state, a process dubbed “Idaho Rebounds.” According to a press release from the governor’s office, “the plan will occur over four stages and sets forth specific criteria for Idaho to meet before moving into each of the four stages, as well as business protocols that must be followed for certain business to open up in the various stages.” Check out this website, dedicated to outlining Little’s plan.
- A woman in Meridian, Idaho, was arrested on April 21 after taking her children to a playground that was closed due to COVID-19 protocols. The arrest went viral in this live Facebook video. But according to this piece by Buzzfeed News, there’s more to the incident than meets the eye.
- What will life in Idaho look like after social distancing guidelines are loosened? The Idaho Statesman attempts to answer that question in this story, which touches on changes people will likely see in business, education and beyond.
