Reader launches video podcast series

Video podcasts will feature news, history, features and live music

· March 27, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

With the world changing daily, we recognize that a printed weekly alternative newspaper doesn’t exactly cut the mustard during times of quarantine and social isolation. One of our sole purposes, after all, is to inform you of local events and happenings. But what happens when all the events go away and we isolate ourselves at home?

We have developed the Sandpoint Reader Podcast Series to both provide online content for social distance guidelines as well as offer a way to help support our staff, since I’ve had to lay everyone off to keep the paper alive through this period of uncertainty.

Zach Hagadone’s first video podcast, “13 Minutes of History” is the first video of many.

The series of video podcasts will touch on a plethora of topics, including news, history, humor, feature stories, community engagement and live music.

The first video has already been uploaded, called 13 Minutes of History with Zach Hagadone. In this first installment, Hagadone, who holds a master’s degree in history, touches on our very first pandemic: the 1721 smallpox outbreak in Boston. You can access the podcast here: https://bit.ly/ReaderPodcast-1

The plan is to release new videos at least once a week, probably more. Reader staff writer Lyndsie Kiebert is still formulating her subject matter for an upcoming show and stay tuned for Ben and Zach Drink Whiskey where we’ll talk about whatever subject comes to mind – and drink whiskey (when the rest of you were panic buying toilet paper, I was laying a stock of cheap rye).

On the music side of things, the Reader will also be hosting a series of live concerts and pre-recorded videos from local musicians who have seen all of their gigs get canceled due to the coronavirus.

The plan is to have a Friday Night Live concert each week from 7-8:30 p.m. where two or three bands/musicians play a live streamed show for those of you hungry for live music again.

The first Friday Night Live is scheduled for Friday, March 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. featuring three local bands: Cedar and Boyer (Justin and Jen Landis) from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by Harold’s IGA from 7:35-8 p.m. and finally Josh Hedlund from 8:05-8:30 p.m.

If there are any musicians or bands that would like to sign up for a future Friday Night Live set, email [email protected] to let me know. You should have the ability to live stream with a phone or camera and a decent internet connection. 

Long live music and art!

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Local coronavirus info. The latest local updates, announcements and resources to help Sandpoint cope with the COVID-19 virus. Go to Sandpoint Coronavirus Update»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal