Pro-Voice Project, Humanities Council host discussions on ‘The Worth of a Woman’

By Reader Staff

The Pro-Voice Project, in partnership with the Idaho Humanities Council, is hosting three community conversations centered on the topic “The Worth of a Woman.” The first conversation is on Thursday, June 13, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Sandpoint branch of the East Bonner County Library.

Free and open to all, the discussions are part of IHC’s program Human Ties: Conversations That Matter, which provides opportunities for communities to come together and have respectful and civil conversations about challenging topics that are meaningful to Idahoans. The conversations are rooted in a humanities-based text and moderated by trained facilitators. Organizers stressed that the event is “not a lecture, panel, town hall or presentation; this is a conversation requiring active participation from everyone. No expertise is needed to participate.”

The Pro-Voice Project is organizing these conversations in concert with its Worth of a Woman exhibit, which explores the connections between women’s health and community health, the barriers that stand in the way of women accessing care, how the care system is currently failing us, and our hopes for what lies ahead. Worth of a Woman will be on display at Matchwood Brewing as part of the Pend Oreille Arts Council ArtWalk, starting on June 14.

Participants must register by visiting worthofawomanidaho.com. The second and third conversations take place Monday, June 24, and Thursday, July 11, all at 5 p.m. at the Sandpoint library. Each conversation will involve different prompts, perspectives and facilitators; thus, participants are encouraged to register for more than one event.

The IHC provides opportunities to deepen public understanding of human experience by connecting people with ideas. For more information, visit idahohumanities.org or theprovoiceproject.com.