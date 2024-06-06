Grab the sneakers and sunscreen

Bonner County Museum Historic Walking Tours begin

· June 6, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Bonner County History Museum and Sandpoint Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Division have once again joined forces to lead weekly walking tours, making the area’s history fun and accessible. Tours meet in front of Elevate Real Estate Group, 212 N. First Ave., every Friday at 11 a.m. from June through August.

“With history collected from the memories and deeds of thousands who’ve lived before us, there’s an endless supply of uniquely Sandpoint stories to tell,” said Bry Ells, the museum’s administrator and program coordinator.

“This tour covers a mix of need-to-know history and unusual anecdotes drawn from early newspapers,” she told the Reader, adding that, “While all of the content will likely wow visitors from out of town, we’ve specifically searched for obscure recollections to intrigue the locals too,” who are invited to chime in with personal anecdotes or history throughout the tour.

Tours last around an hour each and cover one square block of downtown Sandpoint, with an optional, additional 15-minute trek farther down First Avenue that covers historic buildings such as the 219 Lounge, Powerhouse and McFarland house. 

“The Newcomer Cucumber Tour will cover all of the stories you want to know and share with friends and family. It will tell the stories of the people who have lived here, how the community grew during the early settlement of Sandpoint, early businesses and delightful anecdotes like a particularly polite grocery store pup,” said Ells.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 6 and under.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on “Choosing Harmony”, the KNPS Annual Plant Sale, the Sandpoint Renaissance Faire ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal