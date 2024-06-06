Grab the sneakers and sunscreen

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Bonner County History Museum and Sandpoint Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Division have once again joined forces to lead weekly walking tours, making the area’s history fun and accessible. Tours meet in front of Elevate Real Estate Group, 212 N. First Ave., every Friday at 11 a.m. from June through August.

“With history collected from the memories and deeds of thousands who’ve lived before us, there’s an endless supply of uniquely Sandpoint stories to tell,” said Bry Ells, the museum’s administrator and program coordinator.

“This tour covers a mix of need-to-know history and unusual anecdotes drawn from early newspapers,” she told the Reader, adding that, “While all of the content will likely wow visitors from out of town, we’ve specifically searched for obscure recollections to intrigue the locals too,” who are invited to chime in with personal anecdotes or history throughout the tour.

Tours last around an hour each and cover one square block of downtown Sandpoint, with an optional, additional 15-minute trek farther down First Avenue that covers historic buildings such as the 219 Lounge, Powerhouse and McFarland house.

“The Newcomer Cucumber Tour will cover all of the stories you want to know and share with friends and family. It will tell the stories of the people who have lived here, how the community grew during the early settlement of Sandpoint, early businesses and delightful anecdotes like a particularly polite grocery store pup,” said Ells.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 6 and under.