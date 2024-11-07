Warren Miller’s 75 film kicks off ski season

By Reader Staff
Nothing ushers in the North Idaho ski season like the annual Warren Miller film screening at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).
This year, Warren Miller’s 75 will feature 10 all-new original segments showcasing diverse snowsports at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Doors will open one hour prior to the event and tickets are $15 per person.
Presented locally by Mountain Fever Productions, Warren Miller ski films have been a part of mountain culture in Sandpoint for decades. This year’s film will bring fans to powder stashes and chutes from around the world, including Canada, Colorado, California, Utah, Finland, Japan, Austria and New Jersey.
Included in the cast are snowsports legends, Olympic hopefuls and world champions, including snowboarders Shaun White, Jeremy Jones, Danny Davis and Toby Miller, plus skiers Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont and more.
Warren Miller has released ski films since 1949, with this year’s film marking the 75th installment in the series. Featuring the iconic narrative voice of the late-Warren Miller and wry humor geared toward skiers and boarders, the franchise was taken over by Warren Miller Entertainment in 2020, two years after Miller died at age 93.
Learn more at warrenmiller.com and buy tickets at panida.org.
