Privatization of City Beach

By Bonner Co. Republican Women, Inc.

Reader Contributors

As Republicans, we believe in free market capitalism, private entrepreneurship and private property rights. Still, we also believe in the inalienable collective property rights citizens have in commonly held communal recreational property.

Additionally, we believe in a “best practices” policy for all government operations, focusing on procedural propriety.

We are compelled therefore to vigorously object to the recent “giveaway” to private developers of the 180-room hotel complex at City Beach.

The unilateral decision, with no public input, to reduce the Sandpoint Code requiring 245 parking spaces down to 144 and convert City Beach to fee-based parking with an alleged “discount” for locals:

• Violates all principles of procedural fairness and “best practices”;

• Effectively privatizes City Beach as an extension of the hotel/event center/restaurant complex to the detriment of locals, who have for decades utilized it as a treasured sunning, swimming, boating, picnicking, gathering, communal oasis of tranquility and pleasure;

• Defies logic in the numbers: 180 hotel rooms plus 4,000 feet of restaurant space (operating lunch/dinner) and an event center (hosting a wedding of 100 or a big convention) cannot be accommodated with 144 spaces.

All this extra capacity will spill over into City Beach causing major congestion but, more importantly, inaccessibility to a vital, dearly loved public recreational resource.

Is a mother with two toddlers and a baby in her arms who has sand toys, floaties, beach blankets, sun tan lotion, diaper bag, picnic food, beach chairs, books, etc., supposed to deposit everything, then park up on Second Avenue — if she’s lucky — then walk 15-20 minutes with her children (who she can’t leave unattended) to finally get settled at the beach, and then repeat the process going home?

The dramatic reduction in code-required parking for hotel complex use constitutes a “usurping” of City Beach for the principal use and enjoyment of out-of-town tourists and the financial benefit of the hotel owners. These proposed actions come perilously close to an illegal “taking” by government of that which belongs to the public.

We, as Republicans, are perhaps the least likely group to speak out against this untoward action by the city government. But the gravity of the offense requires a proportional response.

We invite our Democratic sisters and brothers to make common cause and raise their voices also to protect this treasure that is the symbol of Sandpoint and embodiment of all we love about it.

The Bonner County Republican Women, Inc. includes Victoria Quinn, president; Anita Aurit, vice president; Thea Few, treasurer; and board members Sandra Rutherford, Dianne Houts, Debbie Keeley, Jaime Schmunk and Jennifer Cox.