Jimmy Carter and Cecil Andrus exemplified public service

· January 8, 2025

By Helen Newton
Reader Contributor

It was in October 1976, before he was elected, that I met Jimmy Carter. Well, to be fair, I didn’t actually “meet” him; but, in a way I was “introduced” to him. Alas, I never got the warm handshake, the big smile and the, “Hello. I’m Jimmy Carter and I’m running for president.” 

It was our country’s bicentennial year and I had spent a lot of time planning a family trip to honor the occasion. We would begin in Boston, take the train to New York and finish in Washington, D.C. I had been putting money away and writing lots of letters to set up the travel plans (no email, text, internet then). 

As fall approached and I had to make airline reservations, my husband and our two daughters decided they didn’t have time for my adventure. So I went solo. 

Every minute was packed full. In Boston I walked the Freedom Trail; visited Paul Revere’s home, the Old North Church, Lexington and Concord; and toured “Old Ironsides” from the War of 1812. New York was next, where Ellis Island (opened only for that year), the Statue of Liberty, cathedrals and museums, and ethnic foods I could never have imagined awaited. 

In Washington, D.C., I had reserved tours of the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the Washington National Cathedral. I said “hello” to the original Smokey Bear and Hsing-Hsing and Ling-Ling in the National Zoo.

Perhaps because it was our bicentennial year, a free open-air tram ran constantly around the 

National Mall with passengers allowed to get on and off wherever they wished. The driver announced what was coming up and offered personal “commentary” as we traveled. As we approached an area where groundskeepers were digging in flower beds to perform fall gardening tasks, he pointed them out and told us “they’re planting peanuts.” Nobody objected. 

Although it was three weeks before the election, he had already pointed out that work on the infrastructure in preparation for the inauguration was already underway. That’s how I “met” President Carter.

I and most Idahoans had voted for Sen. Frank Church in the 1976 Idaho presidential primary, so I was not acquainted with this obscure governor. I grew to like and admire him, his family and what they stood for.

In one of what I think was one of his best moves, in 1977 President Carter appointed Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus as Secretary of the Interior. Andrus served four years. Andrus was the first of two Idahoans to be appointed to a presidential cabinet. 

Carter and Andrus had become friends when both were elected as freshman governors in 1971. Andrus served 14 years as Idaho’s governor, making him the 11th longest-serving governor in U.S. history. 

He and President Carter were a good team. Protecting and preserving our environment and public lands was a top priority and they accomplished much. I have read that when Secretary Andrus was seeking compromise solutions to get the Alaska Lands Act passed in December 1980, and had finally come up with language the various groups would accept, he said, “There is nothing like a hanging in the morning to focus the mind.” 

In 1978, the National Geographic published an article asking if the Grand Canyon had become too popular. Litter had become a major problem. I wrote Secretary Andrus suggesting he read the article and do what he could to help. I very quickly received a reply beginning, “Dear Helen…” and signed “Cece. At the end, in his own handwriting, he wrote, “Please say hi to Jim and Jerry for me.” All who have been here for a while know that was referring to the Stoicheffs. 

I had supported his campaigns and, after our first introduction, every time someone tried to introduce us again, he would say, “Oh, I know Helen.” I think he and President Carter were two peas in a pod — both great men!

Helen Newton served as Sandpoint city clerk for 24 years and was on the Sandpoint City Council for four years.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Science fun, the Backcountry Film Festival, Insanity Fab, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal