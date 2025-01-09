Jimmy Carter and Cecil Andrus exemplified public service

By Helen Newton

Reader Contributor

It was in October 1976, before he was elected, that I met Jimmy Carter. Well, to be fair, I didn’t actually “meet” him; but, in a way I was “introduced” to him. Alas, I never got the warm handshake, the big smile and the, “Hello. I’m Jimmy Carter and I’m running for president.”

It was our country’s bicentennial year and I had spent a lot of time planning a family trip to honor the occasion. We would begin in Boston, take the train to New York and finish in Washington, D.C. I had been putting money away and writing lots of letters to set up the travel plans (no email, text, internet then).

As fall approached and I had to make airline reservations, my husband and our two daughters decided they didn’t have time for my adventure. So I went solo.

Every minute was packed full. In Boston I walked the Freedom Trail; visited Paul Revere’s home, the Old North Church, Lexington and Concord; and toured “Old Ironsides” from the War of 1812. New York was next, where Ellis Island (opened only for that year), the Statue of Liberty, cathedrals and museums, and ethnic foods I could never have imagined awaited.

In Washington, D.C., I had reserved tours of the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the Washington National Cathedral. I said “hello” to the original Smokey Bear and Hsing-Hsing and Ling-Ling in the National Zoo.

Perhaps because it was our bicentennial year, a free open-air tram ran constantly around the

National Mall with passengers allowed to get on and off wherever they wished. The driver announced what was coming up and offered personal “commentary” as we traveled. As we approached an area where groundskeepers were digging in flower beds to perform fall gardening tasks, he pointed them out and told us “they’re planting peanuts.” Nobody objected.

Although it was three weeks before the election, he had already pointed out that work on the infrastructure in preparation for the inauguration was already underway. That’s how I “met” President Carter.

I and most Idahoans had voted for Sen. Frank Church in the 1976 Idaho presidential primary, so I was not acquainted with this obscure governor. I grew to like and admire him, his family and what they stood for.

In one of what I think was one of his best moves, in 1977 President Carter appointed Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus as Secretary of the Interior. Andrus served four years. Andrus was the first of two Idahoans to be appointed to a presidential cabinet.

Carter and Andrus had become friends when both were elected as freshman governors in 1971. Andrus served 14 years as Idaho’s governor, making him the 11th longest-serving governor in U.S. history.

He and President Carter were a good team. Protecting and preserving our environment and public lands was a top priority and they accomplished much. I have read that when Secretary Andrus was seeking compromise solutions to get the Alaska Lands Act passed in December 1980, and had finally come up with language the various groups would accept, he said, “There is nothing like a hanging in the morning to focus the mind.”

In 1978, the National Geographic published an article asking if the Grand Canyon had become too popular. Litter had become a major problem. I wrote Secretary Andrus suggesting he read the article and do what he could to help. I very quickly received a reply beginning, “Dear Helen…” and signed “Cece. At the end, in his own handwriting, he wrote, “Please say hi to Jim and Jerry for me.” All who have been here for a while know that was referring to the Stoicheffs.

I had supported his campaigns and, after our first introduction, every time someone tried to introduce us again, he would say, “Oh, I know Helen.” I think he and President Carter were two peas in a pod — both great men!

Helen Newton served as Sandpoint city clerk for 24 years and was on the Sandpoint City Council for four years.