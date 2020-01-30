By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff
The artistic work of North Idaho youths will take center stage as the Pend Oreille Arts Council hosts its 16th annual Student Art Show, kicking off Friday, Feb. 7 with receptions in three locations.
It is the nonprofit’s goal to gather “a body of artwork that represents the creativity, spirit and hard work of many Bonner County art students,” according to event organizers.
“POAC prioritizes supporting young artists because we are proud of their creativity, their curiosity and the time and care they take to develop the skills to express themselves,” said POAC Executive Director Hannah Combs. “We believe that they deserve a public platform in which to share their ideas, which is why we hang their artwork every year in our public community galleries.”
This year’s student art receptions will take place in three locations: the POAC Gallery (110 Main St.), the Power House (120 E. Lake St.) and Columbia Bank Plaza (231 Main St.).
Sandpoint High School students’ art will be on display at the POAC Gallery, while the work of students from Lake Pend Oreille High School, Forrest M. Bird Charter Schools and Clark Fork High School will be shown at the Power House. Third- through sixth-graders in Bonner County schools who participate in the POAC art education program Kaleidoscope will have their art displayed in the Columbia Bank Plaza. All artwork will remain on display into the spring.
“You can see the foundational skills developed in the Kaleidoscope elementary art program at the Columbia Bank Plaza, then go on to the POAC Gallery and the Power House to see the high school students use those skills to fully express their own powerful and unique ideas,” Combs said. “It is a testament to their passion and that of their teachers that so many students are taking art classes now that we are using all three of our galleries in February to hang student artwork.”
Student Art Show Receptions • Friday, Feb. 7.; 5-7 p.m.; FREE. POAC Gallery, 110 Main St.; The Power House, 120 E. Lake St.; Columbia Bank Plaza, 231 Main St.; 208-263-6139; artinsandpoint.org.
