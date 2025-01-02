Pend Oreille Arts Council Presents Visions for 2025 art exhibition

By Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council is ushering in the new year with Visions for 2025, a themed exhibition featuring the work of 12 local artists. The show opens Friday, Jan. 3 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the POAC Gallery (313 N. Second Ave., Suite B, in downtown Sandpoint).

Visions for 2025 will be on display through Feb. 1.

The collection spans a variety of media — including painting, collage, sculpture and photography — and invites visitors to explore interpretations of the year ahead. Each piece offers a window into the artist’s perspective, blending themes of hope, reflection and creative exploration.

Participating artists include: Daryl Baird, Judy Baird, Don Fisher, Susan Gallo, Molly Gentry, Dave Gonzo, Daris Judd, Nives Massey, Judy Minter, Teresa Rancourt, Brett Rennison and Jennifer Rennison.

The opening reception provides a chance to meet the artists and hear the stories behind their work.

“While there can be negativity and confusion in the world around me, I find hope and faith by practicing who and what I let in and by speaking up and out,” stated artist Judy Baird.

“My vision … is to give gratitude to our threatened natural environment,” added artist Teresa Rancourt. “To voice my appreciation of it and to give it a voice to speak of its miraculous abundance, beauty and gifts.”

All artwork will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the artists and POAC’s mission to provide the community with arts programming.

For more information, visit artinsandpoint.org or contact Arts Coordinator Claire Christy at 208- 263-6139.