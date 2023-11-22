On pointe in Sandpoint

Allegro Dance Studio performs The Nutcracker

· November 21, 2023

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Allegro Dance Studio brings the magic and whimsy of Christmas to the Panida Theater main stage for its second annual performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. This rendition, directed and choreographed by Devyn Vaughan-Jolley, will feature new roles, costumes and choreography to innovate the ballet while staying true to the original vision.

The Nutcracker cast members (from left to right): Reagan Lynch, Naomi Anderson, Lily Giles, Lucy Giles, Taylor Burrows and Khandis Pettingill. Photo by Charlotte Gardunia.

“Dancing is an expression of joy, and when I hear The Nutcracker’s music it brings back good times and memories of when I danced and performed in The Nutcracker,” said Vaughan-Jolley. Selkirk Brass will perform the iconic music from the ballet with surprise additions from local singers and performers.

Anyone looking for some extra holiday cheer should purchase tickets for the pre-show Sugar Plum Gala on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m. 133 Main will host the black-tie event, with all proceeds benefiting scholarships for local students at Allegro Dance Studio.

“Gala guests will enjoy a premier seat for the performance, a commemorative gift, complimentary savory hors d’ oeuvre, decadent desserts and drinks, live music and a photo booth with the Nutcracker and Sugar Plum Fairy,” said Vaughan-Jolley. 

Tickets to the gala are $65 for ages 13 and up and $55 for younger children. The performance will be a chance to rediscover the childhood wonder of Christmas while helping local dancers achieve their dreams.

Visit 26360.danceticketing.com/r/events/ for tickets, which range from $35 to $55 depending on location. Shows are Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before. For more information, visit panida.org or allegrodancestudio.org.

