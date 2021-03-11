Off the Record

· March 10, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

I started this column a few years ago to pay tribute to the people and things that influence my work, but that don’t necessarily appear in my stories.

Cindy Derr is one of those people.

Lyndsie Kiebert gives Cindy Derr a big hug after a match during Kiebert’s senior year at CFHS. Photo by Brenda Haase.

Derr and I first joined forces in 2013, when she reclaimed the helm of the Clark Fork volleyball program after taking a hiatus. I was a senior, in love with volleyball and eager to please. It didn’t take long to recognize that Derr was a tough nut to crack. She held me to a higher standard than I ever thought myself capable of achieving. We won the district championship that year, despite a rocky season, and — as it turned out — Derr and I made a great team.

In 2017, I was a freshly minted college graduate living at my parents’ house. I applied to be Derr’s assistant coach, and thus began a partnership that has persisted to this day.

No one wanted to see her players succeed like Derr. She taught me early on that you can’t make kids want to win, but you can definitely show them how badly you want it. You can celebrate. You can yell. You can give them every single volleyball tool you know to impart. You can’t make a kid want the game like you do, but you can be a vulnerable and passionate force to be reckoned with while you coach them.

Derr died on March 5, after a long, brutal fight with cancer. It doesn’t really feel like she’s gone, and it won’t until we start volleyball practice in August. 

I take solace in knowing that Derr’s afterlife is a volleyball tournament. She’s wearing Wampus Cat blue and gold. There’s a clipboard in her hand, likely with a crack down the middle from one quick slap against the hardwood in a moment of weakness. She’s sitting with her legs crossed in the coach’s chair, poised to jump up at any moment and remind her setter: “Square up! Finish!”

Alternatively, she might be sitting lakeside at her favorite spot in Hope right now, reading a good book. The summer sun is hot and the lake is quiet, lapping against the smooth rocks in a familiar rhythm.

No matter where she is, I know I’ll see her again. In the meantime, I look forward to representing her legacy. RIP Coach Derr. Go Lady Cats.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Skiing in style. Break out the neon skiwear and cutoffs — now through the end of the season, Schweitzer hosts a weekly Social Media Costume Party. There are prizes for the winners (besides looking totally awesome on the slopes)! And for in-town things to do, check out live music events and more on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Advertise in the Sandpoint Reader
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal