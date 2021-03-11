Bonner Co. Human Rights Task Force opens 2021 scholarships, hosts logo design contest

By Reader Staff

The Bonner County Human Rights Task Force is offering two human rights scholarships to graduating seniors in Bonner County. The Darby and Amber Campbell Memorial Scholarship varies from $500 to $2,500, depending on the number of scholarships awarded, and the Erik Robin Bruhjell Memorial Scholarship varies from $500 to $1,000.

In order to apply, students are asked to submit the common application as well as the Campbell and/or Bruhjell application. Both BCHRTF applications ask students to write thoughtful essays on human rights as well as to respond to questions on the application. Applicants’ involvement in activities supporting human rights and financial need are also considered.

Applications are available on the BCHRTF website at bchrtf.org and on local school websites. The deadline for applications is 9 a.m. Monday, April 12 at area high-school counseling centers. Applications may also be submitted directly to the task force by the same deadline at: Darby and Amber Campbell and/or Erik Robin Bruhjell Memorial, P. O. Box 1463, Sandpoint, ID 83864.

Contact BCHRTF with any questions at 208-290-2732 or [email protected]

Meanwhile, the task force is also sponsoring a contest, inviting members of the community to rethink and redesign the organization’s logo in preparation for its 30th anniversary in 2022.

“We’d like the help of community members in thinking about what human rights means to them, and how to symbolize that in a simple and understandable way,” BCHRTF stated in a news release. “We are offering a prize of $500 for the selected design — plus recognition in our publications.

The current logo is nearly as old as the organization itself, which was founded in 1992. It incorporates the words “Bonner County Human Rights Task Force” and shows members of the community joining hands and standing together for human rights. The logo is intended to symbolize unity, tolerance, equity and fairness for all — it is also a design that can be easily printed in one color for brochures, letterhead and communications.

Organizers suggest that new logo designs may include elements representing the natural setting of the area or illustrate the need to reach across ideological divides.

“Most of us would also prioritize creating a community in which all of us feel safe and in which our children can grow up and thrive,” organizers stated.

Visit bchrtf.org for details about entering the contest, and submit logo ideas by April 20.