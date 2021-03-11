Bonner Co. Human Rights Task Force opens 2021 scholarships, hosts logo design contest

· March 10, 2021

By Reader Staff

The Bonner County Human Rights Task Force is offering two human rights scholarships to graduating seniors in Bonner County. The Darby and Amber Campbell Memorial Scholarship varies from $500 to $2,500, depending on the number of scholarships awarded, and the Erik Robin Bruhjell Memorial Scholarship varies from $500 to $1,000.

In order to apply, students are asked to submit the common application as well as the Campbell and/or Bruhjell application. Both BCHRTF applications ask students to write thoughtful essays on human rights as well as to respond to questions on the application. Applicants’ involvement in activities supporting human rights and financial need are also considered. 

Applications are available on the BCHRTF website at bchrtf.org and on local school websites. The deadline for applications is 9 a.m. Monday, April 12 at area high-school counseling centers. Applications may also be submitted directly to the task force by the same deadline at: Darby and Amber Campbell and/or Erik Robin Bruhjell Memorial, P. O. Box 1463, Sandpoint, ID 83864.

Contact BCHRTF with any questions at 208-290-2732 or [email protected]

Meanwhile, the task force is also sponsoring a contest, inviting members of the community to rethink and redesign the organization’s logo in preparation for its 30th anniversary in 2022.

“We’d like the help of community members in thinking about what human rights means to them, and how to symbolize that in a simple and understandable way,” BCHRTF stated in a news release. “We are offering a prize of $500 for the selected design — plus recognition in our publications.

The current logo is nearly as old as the organization itself, which was founded in 1992. It incorporates the words “Bonner County Human Rights Task Force” and shows members of the community joining hands and standing together for human rights. The logo is intended to symbolize unity, tolerance, equity and fairness for all — it is also a design that can be easily printed in one color for brochures, letterhead and communications.

Organizers suggest that new logo designs may include elements representing the natural setting of the area or illustrate the need to reach across ideological divides. 

“Most of us would also prioritize creating a community in which all of us feel safe and in which our children can grow up and thrive,” organizers stated. 

Visit bchrtf.org for details about entering the contest, and submit logo ideas by April 20.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: API access disrupted. Go to the App Dashboard and complete Data Use Checkup.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 200
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Skiing in style. Break out the neon skiwear and cutoffs — now through the end of the season, Schweitzer hosts a weekly Social Media Costume Party. There are prizes for the winners (besides looking totally awesome on the slopes)! And for in-town things to do, check out live music events and more on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Advertise in the Sandpoint Reader
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal