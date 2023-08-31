North Idaho with a European flair

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Bernklau, described as a cafe, bar and bistro, has met with much success since its grand opening more than two months ago. Wednesday through Sunday, locals and tourists alike fill up the front patio under the shade of Pine Street’s mature trees. As word has spread about the new spot, there’s also been some confusion regarding what exactly The Bernklau is.

“A lot of people call it a ‘German bakery,’ and then they’re confused when they come in,” said co-founder Garret Bernklau. “It’s just a European cafe and bar.”

The cafe does offer baked goods including tarts and croissants, as well as sandwiches, crepes, wine and gourmet coffee.

“We do have some German things,” added co-founder Lea Bernklau, “but then we also have other [cultures] like Italian and some French.”

The Italian and French offerings include two of the Bernklaus’ favorites: the caprese sandwich and the strawberry chocolate crepe, respectively.

The Bernklaus are originally from a city in Bavaria, Germany, but sold everything to move to the U.S. Their dream has always been to run a cafe, so they jumped at the opportunity to introduce European coffee culture to Idaho. In Europe, cafes are integral community spaces that offer a place for people to gather in the evenings, other than in bars.

“It was hard here because everything closes so early,” Lea said, citing The Bernklau’s unusual hours. The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., long after most American cafes have shut down.

“We were very hesitant in a small town, bringing something out of the norm,” added Garret. “They could either hate us or appreciate the European culture.”

Given The Bernklau’s popularity, it’s clear the community has welcomed the new style with open arms.

The cafe’s packed tables are a testament to the crew and Bernklau family’s hard work and dedication — Garret’s mother even came to Sandpoint to help out.

“My mom, who lives in Germany, has the same passion. This was always her dream,” he said. “She actually moved in with us in May. She did all the baking, she had all the recipes — except some that Lea brought — and she trained everyone.”

The cafe opens its doors every Wednesday, so Tuesday is a full day of baking to prepare for the week’s hungry clientele. Both Lea and Garret emphasized how grateful they are for their dedicated workers, who prepare everything from fruit tarts to fresh bread in-house. Many of the team members are young enough for Lea to dub them “little tiny bakers.”

Judging by the full tables on the patio, The Bernklau has brought new life to Pine Street.

“We want it to be a place where people can hang out, play cards, and have tea or coffee,” Lea said.

The fireplace in the dining room will roar to life in the colder months to come, and everyone will continue to enjoy the cafe’s hot drinks and warm, welcoming environment.

In the meantime, the Bernklaus hope the new business — and new building — will quickly become a favorite of area locals for years to come.