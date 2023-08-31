Schweitzer FallFest celebrates 30 years

Live music, beer, souvenir glassware and all the fun you can fit on top of a mountain

· August 30, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Schweitzer Village comes alive during FallFest over Labor Day Weekend. Courtesy photo.

A lot has changed on Schweitzer Mountain since 1993, but one can always count on the annual end of the summer season soiree known as FallFest. One part beer festival, one part live music concert series, FallFest has been a Labor Day weekend tradition for 30 years, giving attendees a chance to sample more than 80 beers, ciders and seltzers from regional breweries, as well as access all the mountain activities and amenities Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4.

With the weekend marking the final weekend of summer operations, the Great Escape Quad will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. to ferry people to the summit of the mountain where they can hike, mountain bike and see the sights. Attentive hikers might even spot some late-season huckleberry patches the local bears (and humans) have missed.

Down in the village, aside from the usual summer activities, souvenir glassware will be on sale, but don’t delay because supplies are limited. Each glass comes with three drink tickets good for one full beer pour. There are also soda-only “Sili Pints” available for non-alcoholic drink pours. The beer tent will be open 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1; noon-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3; and noon-5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4. 

Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to experience what the mountain has to offer with a zip line, trampoline jumper, sluice box, disc golf, arts and crafts, and more.

Food vendors will also be on hand to keep bellies and smiles full.

Providing the backdrop to this annual tradition is a lineup of regional and touring bands playing all four days at FallFest. See the sidebar for a full schedule of bands and times.

The SPOT Bus will run every half hour from the Red Barn to Schweitzer Village, making mountain access easy. Check schweitzer.com for a full bus schedule.

FallFest live music schedule

Friday, Sept. 1

4-6 p.m.: Madeline Hawthorne — Montana singer-songwriter

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Mo Lowda & The Humble 

— Philadelphia-based alternative rock trio
Saturday, Sept. 2

Noon-2 p.m.: Kaitlyn Wiens — jazz/soul influenced Spokane artist

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Aaron Golay — Boise-based singer-songwriter

5-7 p.m.: Snacks at Midnight — Spokane-based five-piece 

playing indie rock, pop, funk
Sunday, Sept. 3

Noon-2 p.m.: Katie Mintle — singer-songwriter from Boulder, Colo.

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Sam Weber Trio — Canadian-born singer-songwriter

5-7 p.m.: Brittany’s House — quartet from Coeur d’Alene
Monday, Sept. 4

Noon-2 p.m.: Runaway Symphony — rock/indie band from Moscow

2:30-5 p.m.: Sam Leyde Band — North Idaho-based high energy 

country and rock

