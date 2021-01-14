Chamber awards winners of 2020 holiday window decorating competition

By Reader Staff
The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of the third annual Holiday Window Decorating Competition. The winners will receive free advertising courtesy of our generous donors, Blue Sky Broadcasting, Like Media and the Sandpoint Reader.
The Window Decorating Competition is held each year beginning the Friday after Thanksgiving until the day before Christmas Eve, and voting is open to the public. There is also a panel of secret judges composed of community members ranging in age and background. The votes are tallied by the chamber staff, who recently presented the winners with their certificates.
The Secret Judges vote winner was Azalea Handpicked Style for its birch tree-inspired paper decorations.
People’s Choice went to Finan McDonald for its twinkly light display.
Outdoor Experience was the Overall Winner for the store’s playful Santa-in-his-cups window featuring hand-cut snowflakes.
The theme of the 2021 competition will be Silver and Gold, calls for participation will be early November.
“The chamber of commerce wants to thank all the participants and is looking forward to seeing what they come up with for next year,” Said Ricci Witte, chamber staffer. “Thank you also to Keokee Media for designing the voting cards. We couldn’t have done this event without such enthusiastic community involvement.”
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal