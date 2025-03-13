No Man’s Land Film Festival returns to the Panida

By Reader Staff

The No Man’s Land Film Festival is returning to Sandpoint with a 7 p.m. showing on Saturday, March 15 at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.).

Featuring adventure films centered on women of all ages and abilities, transgender and gender non-conforming athletes and storytellers, the festival this year raises funds for the Sandpoint Alliance for Equality and Ethan Murray Fund. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth.

According to organizers, films range from autistic storylines to oarswomen passing on their oars to the next generation, to mountain bikers finding community, building mountain bike trail systems and pushing their limits, and more.

The event will kick off with a panel discussion showcasing the work done by local leaders to create inclusive spaces in the community with a raffle during intermission, including items ranging from a 2025-’26 Schweitzer season pass to gear valued more than $500 donated by Outdoor Experience, Larson’s, Syringa Cyclery, The Alpine Shop, La Chic Boutique and Mountain Lake Therapy.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit SAFE and the Ethan Murray Fund. Last year, the No Man’s Land Film Festival raised more than $7,000 for the Kaniksu Land Trust and Pend Oreille Pedalers.

“Just as No Man’s Land film festival amplifies voices that deserve to be heard, the Ethan Murray Fund works to ensure that those facing mental health challenges are seen, supported and given the resources they need,” stated Ethan Murray Fund founder Justine Murray. “Together, we are fostering a stronger, more compassionate community — one that embraces both the struggles and triumphs of the human experience.”

Funds raised for SAFE will help the organization pursue its mission to “dismantle hostility, increase equality and cultivate inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community throughout Idaho,” state founding board member Andrea Marcoccio.

“The real stories of women, queer and trans athletes in outdoor spaces expand visibility, build comradery and empower others to be their full and best selves — inside and outdoors,” she added.

Sponsors include The Alpine Shop, Bluebird Bakery, Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, Claire Anderson, Larson’s Good Clothes, Matchwood Brewing Company, Outdoor Experience, Powder Hound Pizza, Schweitzer and Syringa Cyclery.

For more information, contact Lauren Sanders at [email protected] and buy tickets on panida.org.