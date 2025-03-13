No Man’s Land Film Festival returns to the Panida

· March 12, 2025

By Reader Staff

The No Man’s Land Film Festival is returning to Sandpoint with a 7 p.m. showing on Saturday, March 15 at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.).

Featuring adventure films centered on women of all ages and abilities, transgender and gender non-conforming athletes and storytellers, the festival this year raises funds for the Sandpoint Alliance for Equality and Ethan Murray Fund. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth.

According to organizers, films range from autistic storylines to oarswomen passing on their oars to the next generation, to mountain bikers finding community, building mountain bike trail systems and pushing their limits, and more. 

The event will kick off with a panel discussion showcasing the work done by local leaders to create inclusive spaces in the community with a raffle during intermission, including items ranging from a 2025-’26 Schweitzer season pass to gear valued more than $500 donated by Outdoor Experience, Larson’s, Syringa Cyclery, The Alpine Shop, La Chic Boutique and Mountain Lake Therapy. 

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit SAFE and the Ethan Murray Fund. Last year, the No Man’s Land Film Festival raised more than $7,000 for the Kaniksu Land Trust and Pend Oreille Pedalers. 

“Just as No Man’s Land film festival amplifies voices that deserve to be heard, the Ethan Murray Fund works to ensure that those facing mental health challenges are seen, supported and given the resources they need,” stated Ethan Murray Fund founder Justine Murray. “Together, we are fostering a stronger, more compassionate community — one that embraces both the struggles and triumphs of the human experience.” 

Funds raised for SAFE will help the organization pursue its mission to “dismantle hostility, increase equality and cultivate inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community throughout Idaho,” state founding board member Andrea Marcoccio.

“The real stories of women, queer and trans athletes in outdoor spaces expand visibility, build comradery and empower others to be their full and best selves — inside and outdoors,” she added. 

Sponsors include The Alpine Shop, Bluebird Bakery, Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, Claire Anderson, Larson’s Good Clothes, Matchwood Brewing Company, Outdoor Experience, Powder Hound Pizza, Schweitzer and Syringa Cyclery. 

For more information, contact Lauren Sanders at [email protected] and buy tickets on panida.org.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Films, Festivals, and Fairground fun! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal