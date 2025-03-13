CAL monthly meeting to feature Karie Lee Knoke

· March 12, 2025

By Reader Staff

The Community Assistance League will feature Karie Lee Knoke at its monthly meeting Wednesday, March 19 at the Heartwood Center (615 Oak St.).

Knoke took second place on the television show Alone and is the founder of Sacred Cedars Wilderness School in Sandpoint, which she’ll talk about at the meeting. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. followed by a short business meeting and Knoke’s program at 10 a.m. The public is welcome.

Alone is a Discovery Channel program in which contestants are dropped into remote areas to survive completely on their own. 

“It’s safe to say I have been training for Alone my whole life,” Knoke said. “From my off-grid home to my vacations spent on wilderness adventures — everything I do is with the intent to see how spiritually deep I can connect with the land.”

Knoke lives off-grid in a 30-foot yurt on 13 acres near Sandpoint and is meanwhile building a wilderness school and teaching primitive life skills, sharing survival knowledge, medicine and herbal remedies. Learn more at karieleeknoke.com.

CAL meetings take place on the third Wednesday of every month. Its next speaker will be Rachel Jeffs, daughter of Warren Jeffs and author of the book Breaking Free.

The mission of the Community Assistance League of Sandpoint is to support the community through education, service and philanthropy. Its primary fundraising is through the operations of Bizarre Bazaar, the upscale resale shop at 114 S. Boyer Ave., in Sandpoint. The store is run by club volunteers and generates money to fund grants and scholarships. 

Visit the store to donate, shop or learn more about CAL, with operating hours Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

