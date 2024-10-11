LPO Rep brings Steel Magnolias play to the Panida

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Since its founding five years ago, Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theatre has created some memorable moments on the Panida Theater main stage. Led by Keely Gray, LPO Rep continues to bring high-quality theater, music and performance arts to Sandpoint, and their upcoming production is sure to continue that momentum.

LPO Rep is performing six nights of Robert Harling’s play Steel Magnolias at the Panida, with show dates on Friday, Oct. 11-Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m., and a second weekend with performances on Friday, Oct. 18-Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., and a final matinee on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased either at lporep.com or panida.org.

While many might recognize Steel Magnolias from the iconic 1989 film of the same name — and starring icons Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis and Shirley MacLaine — Harling’s play captures a slightly different snapshot of the same story, which still resonates.

Gray said she chose Steel Magnolias for LPO Rep’s sixth production not only for the impact the film had in the 1980s, but because of the messages the play leaves with audiences.

Set in a fictional Southern small town, Steel Magnolias is the story of a group of women who regularly gather at an in-home beauty parlor where they discuss the upcoming wedding of Shelby (played by Julia Roberts in the film). The plot covers events over time, as Shelby deals with Type 1 diabetes and the women cope with conflicts that will resonate with many others who have dealt with similar issues in life.

Ultimately, the friendship shared by the women is the driving force behind Steel Magnolias — a message that Gray is excited to bring to the stage.

“It was another female-centric story,” she said. “It ties in with our whole season beautifully, coming off the heels of Legally Blonde.”

The cast features a who’s-who of Sandpoint’s local theater scene; but, for the first time in LPO Rep’s history, Gray cast understudies for two roles.

“The role of M’Lynn will be played by Nicole Luttman on the Friday and Saturday performances, and Karynn Thompson on the Sunday performances,” Gray told the Reader. “Both of them bring so much life experience and depth to the role.”

The other role to have an understudy is Annelle, played by Holly Sharp, on Friday and Saturday performances and Jessie McKechnie on Sunday performances.‘

“With both of these roles and the four women who play them, the shows will have a completely different feel,” Gray said. “I never wanted the understudies to feel like they were clones of the other actors, but instead, to bring their interpretation to the roles.”

Rounding out the cast will be Kate McAlister, bringing her trademark humor to the role of Clairee; Holly Beaman will play Shelby; Shelly Johnson will take on the role of Ouiser Boudreaux; and Aviana Elizabeth will tackle the role of Truvy, famously portrayed by Dolly Parton in the film.

“Truvy plays such a pivotal role in the story,” Gray said. “She is like the glue that holds them all together.”

Gray tapped Michael Bigley as stage manager, Terry Owens for lighting designer, Myriah Bell as sound designer and, along with her role as Annelle, Sharp will take on the props mistress duties. Nicole Buratto is set designer and Mary Ann Kutzleb will help with wigs. Gray will help tackle the costumes, and she wanted to give a shout out to Nikki Luttmann, “who is probably one of the best thrifters I have ever met. She seems to find gold every time!”

While Steel Magnolias the play closely resembles the plot of the film, there are some key differences.

“It takes place in the salon the entire time, whereas the film has many locations,” Gray said. “The other difference is the male characters. In the movie you get the brilliance of Sam Shepard and Tom Skerritt, but in the play they are only talked about.”

Gray said some of the dialogue almost matches the film word for word.

“Being based on the real-life story of the author Robert Harling’s sister, the play has the same wit and charm everyone knows and loves,” Gray said. “The characters are divinely written and a pleasure to dive into emotionally. This was a show I was looking forward to as most people know me for my comedies — which I love to direct — but drama and the human condition and experience are why I love theater.”

Gray said the Friday, Oct. 18 performance will be a special one, as LPO Rep will collect donations during intermission to help benefit Community Cancer Services.

“So wear your pink and get your tickets to the 18th,” she said.

Ultimately, Gray said Steel Magnolias will be a play that will connect with many in Sandpoint — not only for its touching storyline, but because of its small-town setting.

“One of my favorite lines in the show is when Truvy is asked why all the gals are so nice,” Gray said. “And she says, ‘We’re all nice here, not much else to do in a small town,’ which I interpret as love for one’s community, which is what Sandpoint is all about.”