ITD to host in-person info session, seek online comments on U.S. 95 projects

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Transportation Department is again seeking public comment on improvement projects along U.S. 95 from Dufort Road to Lakeshore Drive, with an upcoming in-person meeting and online comment period.

Those interested in hearing more about the plans and design concept — which have been updated based on previous community input and additional engineering work — are invited to an informational session Wednesday, Oct. 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Sagle Elementary School (550 Sagle Road, in Sagle). Meanwhile, online comments will be taken from Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 31 at itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us-95-dufort-to-lakeshore.

According to fliers that went out to area residents in early October, ITD “is in a planning process to confirm future improvements” to the highway corridor, which include a reevaluation of the 1999 and 2010 environmental documentation.

For more info, call 208-243-9326 or email [email protected].