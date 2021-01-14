What would Martin Luther King say?

Reflections on the freedom struggle in 2021

· January 14, 2021

By Brenda Hammond
Special to the Reader

What if Martin Luther King was here today — and asked to appear on one of the day-long news channels to comment on the events of Jan. 6?

I suspect he might comment on the reaction of police to the mob that stormed the Capitol Building, and compare it to the way law enforcement has countered Black Lives Matter protests in cities all over our nation.

He might make mention of the number of symbols of hate and white supremacy visible on the clothing of the Capitol protesters. He might compare their armed, angry presence and violent threats with the prayerful and peaceful marches he helped to lead during the Civil Rights Movement. 

As the radio broadcasts news about the search for so many of the Jan. 6 protesters who have been absorbed back into the populace, he might well recall the hundreds of students who were arrested in 1960 for peacefully occupying seats at lunch counters in “five and dime stores.” He might mention the freedom riders, who faced violent opposition for challenging racially segregated seating on buses. One bus was bombed and burned in Alabama. A white mob beat the riders when they arrived in Birmingham, then the same freedom riders were arrested in Mississippi and spent two months in the penitentiary.

What would Martin Luther King say about news footage that showed a policeman taking a “selfie” with one of the Capitol protesters? Or when it showed congressmen and women putting up barricades and arming themselves with pens and broken furniture as the mob tried to beat down their doors. Where were the fire hoses and the dogs that were brought out in the ’60s when little Black children tried to enter their schools?

Martin Luther King sat in the Birmingham jail for his part in organizing peaceful protests. What would he say about a president of the United States sitting in the White House after he emboldened the protestors on Jan. 6 and incited their attack on this nation’s Capitol?

I wonder — would he still be able to say, “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.” Or, “It is time for all people of conscience to call upon America to return to her true home of brotherhood and peaceful pursuits.”

He said those words in 1963. What would he say about where we are now?

We also wonder what you are thinking about the events of Jan. 6. We, as the BCHRTF feel the need to commit ourselves to reflecting on the racism that exists both around us, and within us — and continuing down the road opened up by Martin Luther King, John Lewis and other courageous “freedom fighters” until the dream of equity, inclusion and mutual respect can become a reality in this great nation.

We will be providing some resources on our website to further that reflection. If you’re interested, visit bchrtf.org.

Brenda Hammond is president of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Mountaintop fireworks. Schweitzer Mountain Resort hosts MLK Weekend fun featuring a Northern Lights fireworks show Saturday night, plus check out the snow bar and of course, fabulous skiing and boarding.  See the Entertainment Calendar for more details, plus lots more going on this week»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal