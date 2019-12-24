Live music for the long winter

By Lyndsie Kiebert

Reader Staff

Fans of Sadie Sicilia are in for a treat as the vivacious singer-songwriter performs in two bands Friday, Dec. 27 at the Heartwood Center: Queen Suite and The Wagoner Family Trio.

It’s the first of four shows in the Sandpoint Winter Series, presented by Mattox Farm Productions in a partnership with the Heartwood.

Drawing influence from classic rock, folk, pop and beyond, Sadie Sicilia is a North Idaho-born, Nashville-raised performer known for her powerful voice and choreography. She performs in Queen Suite alongside classically trained pianist Desiree, and with her parents in the Wagoner Family Trio.

The Sandpoint Winter Series will feature concerts every fourth Friday through March. Local string masters BareGrass and Spokane guitarist Lucas Brown will play the Jan. 24 slot; the Dodgy Mountain Men and the Brenden Kelty Trio will play the series Feb. 28. Bands playing the March show — the last in the series — are yet to be announced. Doors to the Heartwood Center open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. for all shows. Eichardt’s will supply beer and wine while Sandpoint Curry will bring the good eats.

The Sandpoint Winter Series is the latest in a packed schedule for Mattox Farm Production founders Robb and Tasha Talbott. Just like the Sandpoint Summer Series and all of the other shows he and Tasha spearhead, Robb said the foursome of winter concerts is an effort to bring music to Sandpoint in a venue where people are there to truly listen.

“Like everything we do, we enjoy good music and we want to be able to see that in a family friendly space,” he said.

Queen Suite and The Wagoner Family Trio • Friday, Dec. 27; 7 p.m.; $8 for youth, $12 for adults in advance, $15 at the door. The Heartwood Center, 615 Oak St., 208-263-8699, heartwoodsandpoint.com. Get tickets at mattoxfarm.com, Eichardt’s Pub, Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters and 7B Grooves.