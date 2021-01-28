The best things in life are free

By Lyndsie Kiebert

Reader Staff

Those looking for a free, family friendly and pandemic-precaution-possible activity can look no further than the Bonner County History Museum, as it hosts its regular Free First Saturday event Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During those hours, patrons need only bring themselves, a face covering and a curious mind — admission is free, thanks to sponsors throughout the community.

“It’s perfect for families, and also for people who are looking for activities that are really cost effective, or that don’t cost anything,” said Executive Director Heather Upton. “It’s just a really, really beautiful program that we put on and it’s very special to us. It’s probably one of my favorites.”

Sponsors for the next event are Elizabeth Wargo and Jason Welker. Upton said Free First Saturdays are a popular option for those looking to give the museum a financial boost.

“It’s such an attractive item to sponsor … because they are essentially paying for everyone’s membership for a day, which is really neat,” Upton said.

When Beth Craven and her husband moved to Sandpoint 14 years ago, she said they “wanted to get involved” in various organizations around town, with her husband taking a particular interest in the museum. Craven said that after her husband passed away, she “took up his passion,” and now periodically sponsors the free Saturday event in his memory.

“Supporting Free First Saturday gives an opportunity to everyone to come visit us and see our wonderful exhibits at no cost,” Craven said. “I also know where my money is going and that is important to me — right back into our entire community.”

Those exhibits currently include a temporary installation titled “The Women Who Shaped Bonner County,” which focuses on the female trailblazers of the county’s early history. Permanent exhibits include informative displays on the Forest Service, trains, logging and the Ice Age floods, among others.

Craven and Upton agreed that part of the joy of Free First Saturday is when someone visits the museum for the first time.

“It’s fun because you do see all walks of life come through, and it’s fun every time someone says, ‘I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never been to the museum, I never knew it was here and it’s such a treasure’ — it just gets me so excited,” Upton said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Upton said there are still Free First Saturdays in 2021 that could use sponsorships. Those interested in supporting an event can contact Upton at [email protected] or call the museum at 208-263-2344.

Those with questions about Free First Saturdays or who are interested in supporting the museum through buying a membership or volunteering can also reach the museum team through those methods.

As the Bonner County Historical Society and Museum continues to navigate the pandemic and find safe, new ways to engage North Idahoans in the stories of the area’s past, Upton believes Free First Saturdays remain an integral part of the museum’s mission: “History Creating Community.”

“It’s a great way to unplug,” she said, “get the family off of their phones and the internet, and go out and have a little interactive educational experience.”

The Bonner County Museum is located at 611 S. Ella Ave. in Sandpoint. The museum is observing COVID-19 precaution protocols, including masking, sanitizing and monitoring the number of patrons in the museum at one time in order to allow for adequate distancing between parties.