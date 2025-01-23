Legislative update

By Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle

Reader Contributor

The Idaho Legislature is back in session in Boise. We have completed two weeks. I expect we have at least 10 more weeks of policy discussion and budget setting in the Idaho Capitol.

For the next two years, I will serve on the Senate Education Committee and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

This session’s biggest education topic is commonly referred to as school choice. The question at hand is a policy decision about funding private schools with public money. In JFAC, I am serving as committee vice-chair. The position allows me to see expenditures across the state, and particularly to track the ones that matter most in our community.

I would like to dispel one budget myth that continues to circulate. State expenditures have not grown by 55% in the past five years. The 55% false narrative can be explained by understanding the difference between appropriations and actual spending of taxpayer money.

If we move money from the checking account to the savings account, the money is appropriated by the Legislature, but it is not spent. Over the past five years, the state has continued to appropriate funds to maximize the rainy-day account balances to weather future economic storms, just like we have in the past. In addition, returning taxpayer money is an appropriation, but it is not spending.

The $1.1 billion of your 2021 and 2022 tax rebates are included in the 55% “increase,” but they are certainly not spending.

I could go on with more details, but I think it suffices to say that Idaho is continuing to budget in a fiscally conservative manner with a balance between government expenses, infrastructure investments to meet population growth, preparing for tough times with rainy-day savings and being mindful of the taxpayer’s pocketbook.

Two issues have popped up early in the legislative session. One is legislator pay, determined every two years by an independent citizens’ committee. This year, the committee recommended increasing pay from $20,000 per year to $25,000. The Legislature did not make this decision, but the Legislature does have the authority to vote down the increase. The Senate, myself included, voted to reject the pay increase. The decision now goes to the House.

The other issue is the grocery sales tax system. Idaho residents receive a refundable tax credit to offset the grocery sales tax. Some groups would instead like to eliminate the tax at the cash register. I prefer our current system because we collect grocery sales from out-of-state visitors, which helps pay for roads, police and other needed services.

Three years ago, I helped raise the tax credit from $100 to $120. Now I am advocating to increase the credit to $150 from the current $120. There is potentially the option of itemizing expenses if your situation merits a larger credit than the standard.

What do the above two issues have in common? In both, there is undue influence from out-of-state groups on our decision-making in Idaho. Last week, a very expensive mailing — with an Austin, Texas return address — was sent across the state. The letter urged you to contact your local representative to stop taxing Idaho groceries. This week, the same Texas-based group sent a text and posted a social media ad asking for your help to stop a double-digit politician pay raise.

These out-of-state interests alter public opinion with costly and deceptive marketing campaigns. I believe we are plenty capable of making our own decisions to maintain our steady journey and continue our great successes here in Idaho.

My concern is that governing under the influence of out-of-state interests may well result in changing course, leading to a bumpier road than the past.

Thank you for your trust and support in representing our wonderful two northern counties. Please reach out with comments or questions.

Jim Woodward is the Dist. 1 Republican senator from Sagle. He serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations (vice-chair) and Education committees. Reach him during the 2025 legislative session at 208-332-1349 (Statehouse), 208-946-7963 (home) or [email protected].