Follies take a year off

Angels Over Sandpoint cancels beloved fundraiser

· January 22, 2025

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

After weeks of speculation, Angels Over Sandpoint confirmed Jan. 22 that the nonprofit will put the annual Follies variety show at the Panida Theater on hiatus this year, citing burnout from organizers. The 2025 show will be replaced by a costume dance Saturday, March 8, at The Hive (207 N. First Ave.).

“The shift is happening simply because the production team needs a break,” said longtime volunteer and “The Queen of Ireland” Kate McAlister.

“After 20 years, some of the crew needed a well-deserved break, so we made it happen. It’s always difficult to change up a tradition even once. It is heartwarming to have so many Follies fans reach out,” she later added.

Preparation for the annual two-hour show begins in November or early December, followed by rehearsals in January and performances in March. The event takes hundreds of people on stage and behind the scenes, writing skits, choreographing dances, learning songs and practicing unique talents — all with a “naughty” twist — to pull off the two weekend performances.

Founded in 2003, the Follies remain the Angels’ biggest fundraiser and allow the group to fulfill its mission of helping community members through volunteer work, grants, scholarships and much more.

“Just like every long-standing event in Sandpoint, it’s hard to get volunteers. I keep hoping someone will be willing to join the Angels and shadow me and then take over when I’m just too old to do it anymore,” said McAlister, adding, “We need younger people to start participating to keep these traditions going, or we will lose them all.”

The Follies will return in 2026 — provided enough people volunteer — and organizers plan to start developing the show as early as this summer.

In the meantime, the Angels will host a costume dance party at The Hive, Saturday, March 8, to raise spirits and money for 2025. The event will be a “throwback” to the classic Angels fundraising dances that the organization used to hold for New Year’s.

“The theme is: dress as your favorite movie star or movie character, or wear one of your favorite costumes from Follies past,” said McAlister.

Guests can get down to the funky sounds of Right Front Burner — “Sandpoint’s favorite party band” — who mix rock, disco and groove to create booty-shaking beats that never miss. The Follies’ Queen will still emcee the event and greet her subjects with her trademark humor and insults.

“There might be a couple of surprises; you’ll have to wait and see. The Angels still wanted to bring people out to have fun and shake off some of the ‘non-winter’ blues,” said McAlister.

Tickets will be available beginning on Groundhog Day, Sunday, Feb. 2, at livefromthehive.com or through Eventbrite. Visit aos1.clubexpress.com to learn more.

