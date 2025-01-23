Shaping the future of North Idaho’s ‘Great Lakes’

By Jennifer Ekstrom

Reader Contributor

The “Great Lakes” of North Idaho are no secret. For decades, people have flocked to our sparkling waters from urban centers near and far, drawn by the promise of recreational renewal, vacation homes, and a quieter place to raise families or retire. The COVID-19 pandemic amplified this trend, bringing an influx of newcomers seeking refuge and a fresh start. Now, with wildfire devastating Los Angeles and displacing thousands, it’s likely that more will look to our abundant landscapes and fresh water to rebuild their lives and their next version of the American dream.

While it’s the right thing to do to welcome others to our little corner of paradise, it’s crucial to consider the challenges that growth brings. Unchecked development can strain resources, degrade water quality, and compromise the beauty and serenity that make North Idaho so special.

Fortunately, Bonner County’s volunteer Planning Commission is working diligently to address these issues. They are finalizing the Land Use chapter of the Comprehensive Plan, a blueprint that will guide growth and development over the next 10 to 20 years.

The Comprehensive Plan: A vision for the future

The Comprehensive Plan lays the foundation for updating county codes, ensuring responsible development and safeguarding our most cherished natural assets: Lake Pend Oreille; Priest Lake; and the rivers, streams and wetlands that sustain them. The Land Use chapter, currently under review, is a critical piece of this effort.

An interactive online map accompanies the chapter, allowing residents to see proposed changes to land use designations in their neighborhoods. The map highlights new areas where high-density housing and commercial districts may be allowed along shorelines, which bring additional pollution from lawns, road and parking lot runoff, excavation and wastewater. It also highlights areas where larger parcel sizes will be retained.

People can engage and submit comments directly through the map, and can access it by searching for “Bonner County Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map” online.

Safeguarding our ‘Great Lakes’

The Idaho Conservation League has concerns about proposed changes that could impact shorelines and water. Specifically, we advocate for retaining land use designations that require larger parcels along water bodies like Priest Lake, Lake Pend Oreille and Cocolalla Lake. Designating new areas as “Recreational Resort Communities” — which allows for high-density development and commercial centers — could jeopardize water quality and the rural character of these beloved areas.

Recreational Resort Community designations are most appropriate where activities already revolve around marinas, golf courses and ski areas. Applying this designation broadly to rural shorelines risks eroding the very qualities that draw people here.

Strengthening protections for water and land

To ensure sustainable growth, the Comprehensive Plan should incorporate stronger protections for water and land.

• Require urban sewer and drinking water systems: Suburban Residential, Neighborhood Commercial and Recreational Resort Community designations should mandate urban sewer and water systems. The updated language, which merely calls for “adequate water and sewer services,” is vague and less protective than previous standards.

• Implement engineering design standards for steep hillsides: For Recreational Resort Communities above 3,000 feet, where steep slopes increase erosion and water pollution risks, protective design standards are essential. This requirement was part of the previous plan but is absent from the updated version.

• Secure health district approval for sewage disposal: The Public Facilities section should emphasize the need for Panhandle Health District approval before granting zone changes allowing higher-density or subdivision approvals. This step is critical to preventing contamination of waterways.

• Provide incentives for conservation easements and open space: The Land Use Plan should encourage preservation of environmentally sensitive areas through voluntary conservation easements, land trusts and other tools, to preserve open space, wetlands, floodplains, stream corridors and critical wildlife habitat.

Get involved: Workshops and public comment

Bonner County is hosting a series of workshops to educate the community and gather input. These events are excellent opportunities to learn more and share your thoughts:

• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Clark Fork Junior/Senior High School (502 North Main), 3-7 p.m.;

• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Inn at Priest Lake, Coolin (5310 Dickensheet Road), 3-7 p.m.;

• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Bonner County Admin Building, Sandpoint (1500 Hwy 2), 3-7 p.m.

People can also submit comments to [email protected]. The deadline for public input is Saturday, Feb. 15, so now is the time to contribute to a vision that balances growth with the preservation of our region’s water quality, natural beauty, and quality of life.

The future of North Idaho’s “Great Lakes” depends on all of us. Growth is inevitable, but its impacts can be managed with thoughtful planning and community involvement. By working together, we can ensure that our lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands remain vibrant and our quality of life remains high. Let’s embrace the opportunity to protect what makes our home so extraordinary.

Jennifer Ekstrom is North Idaho director for the Idaho Conservation League.