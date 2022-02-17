Legislative redistricting prompts BoCo precinct changes

Commissioners approve precincts, polling places for upcoming elections

· February 17, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Bonner County commissioners voted Feb. 15 to establish election precincts and polling places — a routine action, aside from the changes made necessary in 2022 by the Idaho secretary of state’s redistricting process.

“Legislative District 7 is being dissolved, with those voters being moved into Legislative District 1, for the most part,” Elections Manager Clorrisa Koster told commissioners. “This will also dissolve the need for three of our precincts — Lakeview, Kelso and Cocolalla precincts — as they were only created to accommodate Legislative District 7.”

As a result, voters in the Lakeview Precinct will be moved to the Clark Fork Precinct. However, their polling place will not change, as both the Lakeview and Clark Fork precincts have previously voted at the Clark Fork-Hope Area Senior Center in Clark Fork.

Cocolalla voters will be moved to the Southside Precinct, Koster said, but see no change to their polling place. Voters from the Kelso Precinct that are now within the Legislative District 1 boundaries will also be moved to the Southside Precinct. They, however, will see a polling place change, now voting at the LDA Westmond Ward in Sagle.

“That is a move for about 25 voters,” Koster said.

In addition, the redistricting process created a portion of Legislative District 2 in Bonner County, splitting voters currently living in the Edgemere Precinct. Those split into the new district are now part of the new Clagstone Precinct, but will continue to vote at the Edgemere Grange Hall in Priest River. Further, Koster said that a large part of the dissolved Kelso Precinct ended up in Legislative District 2, and will now be incorporated into the Careywood Precinct and vote at the Careywood Fire Station.

Those with questions can reach the Bonner County Elections office at 208-255-3631.

