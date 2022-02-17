Statewide COVID situation continues to improve

All Idaho health districts no longer operating under crisis standards

· February 17, 2022

By Reader Staff

Last week, state health officials reported that Idaho had met the “peak” of its latest novel coronavirus surge, propelled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

This week, data continued to indicate an improved situation across the state, with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare authorizing all hospitals to exit crisis standard operations. The last among Idaho’s health districts to enter crisis standards of care — those in the southwestern and south-central regions of the state — did so on Jan. 24 in order to preserve resources amid a record-breaking spike in COVID case rates. While there was concern that the trends would push hospitals statewide to re-enter crisis mode, the Idaho Capital Sun reported Feb. 15 that it wouldn’t be necessary because “the omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 is now receding as fast as it rose.”

According to statewide data compiled by Idaho Education News, new COVID-19 cases dropped by 10% over the past week. In addition, the backlog of positive test results yet to be processed and included in the state’s current case counts has shrunk from nearly 41,000 to about 33,000.

Percentages of Idahoans over 5 years old receiving initial vaccinations and boosters against the coronavirus are also on a steady rise, according to Idaho Ed News — a welcome trend, after data from IDHW shows that those fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus are 11 times less likely to hospitalized with COVID and 20 times less likely to die from it. 

The education-focused news outlet also tracks positive case counts in K-12 school districts across the state. Of the 10 districts included in the latest COVID update, nine reported drastic reductions in active cases, most seeing a 50% or more decrease over the past week.

While Idaho’s pandemic trends are encouraging, health officials are quick to point out that a return to normalcy is far from imminent. While testing positivity — a main indication of virus activity in a population — has decreased from 32% to about 25% in recent weeks, epidemiologists say that 5% or higher means a virus remains rampant.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Through the Eyes of a Friend
Happy Valentines!  Start your week with a Blind Beer Tasting at IPA, then come this weekend, enjoy Living Voices at the Panida, a Cornhole Classic at MickDuff’s, and Family Day at the Granary. Finish the week with the fireworks show at Schweitzer.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal